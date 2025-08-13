Chip-Carving a Summer Scene

You won’t want to cover these coaster-sized designs
By Roman Chernikov
I love chip carving, and I like experimenting with patterns. For a fresh new look, I used traditional chips to create two summer scenes. I use the tiles as coasters, but they would also make great decorations for a memorabilia box or key holder. If you want a more colorful finish, learn how to add stain to make the chip details pop!
TIP
Warming Up
Carve several chips on a practice board before you start the project. This helps to ensure that your hand position is correct and your knife is sharp. Draw your own practice board or buy a preprinted board.
MATERIALS
• Basswood, at least 1/4″ (6mm) thick: 4″ (10.2cm) square
• Graphite transfer paper (optional)
• Finish, such as clear acrylic spray, walnut, tung, or boiled linseed oil
TOOLS
• Chip-carving knife
• Hot tool (to transfer pattern, optional)
• Paintbrushes
|About the Author
Roman Chernikov is a software engineer who has been carving as a hobby since 2013. He lives near San Francisco and attends the Santa Clara Valley Carvers Club. For more of his work, visit readNtry.com.
