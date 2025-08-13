Chip-Carving a Summer Scene

Making a Coaster

Cut the squares to size. Transfer the patterns to the blanks using a hot tool with a laser print or graphite transfer paper. Strop your knife.

I use simple three-corner chips with straight edges to carve these scenes. Refer to the photos to keep track of where the deepest part of the chip should be.

Apply several light coats of acrylic spray finish or apply an oil finish, such as walnut, tung, or boiled linseed oil.