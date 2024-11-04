Woodcarving Illustrated Winter Issue, Issue #109

Current Issue / Holiday Carving

by November 4, 2024

The Winter 2024 issue of Woodcarving Illustrated includes a variety of projects, patterns, and features, as well as interesting techniques. This issue is a part of the regular magazine subscription. It is also available from your favorite retailer or from Fox Chapel Publishing, foxchapelpublishing.com or 1-800-457-9112.

Scroll down for a sneak peek!

In This Issue

Feature

Carving it Up in Colorado

Woodchips fly at the annual Carvin’ the Rockies show

By Dorissa Bolinski

Projects

Santa’s Journey Home

Stars light the way for a weary St. Nick whose work is done

By Dale Green

Black-capped Chickadee

A found branch adds a touch of the natural world to a minimalist carving

By Wouter de Bruijn

The Gift Bearer

Welcome a friendly mouse to your house for the holidays

By Matt Kincade

Christmas Pickle Ornament

Have a chuckle searching the tree for this hiding prankster

By Jonathan Creason

Stumbling Santa

A sense of movement highlights this animated clumsy Santa

By Robert Rangel

Winter Barn Scene

Carve and paint a rustic winter landscape that’s easier than it looks

By Robert Stadtlander

Candle Choir

Add expressive character with easy shading and highlighting techniques

By Betty Padden

 

Undercover Santa

This jolly guy has a green thumb and a lesson to teach

By Russell Scott

 

Patterns

Retro Christmas Ornament

Carve a string of festive holiday lights that will never shatter or burn out

By Brian K. Doty

Chip Carved Dala Horse

Frolicking folklore design makes
a charming decoration

By Charlene Lynum

Christmas Mornin’ Bear

This sleepy guy had a long night wrapping presents

By Rich Wetherbee

Steampunk Santa

Stylish fantasy Santa is ready for
a sci-fi adventure

By Tony Harris

Wine Rack

Showcase a wine bottle and glasses
with a chip-carved display

By Marty Leenhouts

Easy Christmas Tree

Stuff some stockings with these
tiny topiaries

By David Young

Technique

Carved Christmas Wreath

Strategic layering and undercutting lend depth to a festive decoration

By Mary May

Carving Peace – Read how carving is helping some veterans deal with the wounds of war.

