Woodcarving Illustrated Winter Issue, Issue #109

The Winter 2024 issue of Woodcarving Illustrated includes a variety of projects, patterns, and features, as well as interesting techniques.
In This Issue
Feature
Carving it Up in Colorado
Woodchips fly at the annual Carvin’ the Rockies show
By Dorissa Bolinski
Projects
Santa’s Journey Home
Stars light the way for a weary St. Nick whose work is done
By Dale Green
Black-capped Chickadee
A found branch adds a touch of the natural world to a minimalist carving
By Wouter de Bruijn
The Gift Bearer
Welcome a friendly mouse to your house for the holidays
By Matt Kincade
Christmas Pickle Ornament
Have a chuckle searching the tree for this hiding prankster
By Jonathan Creason
Stumbling Santa
A sense of movement highlights this animated clumsy Santa
By Robert Rangel
Winter Barn Scene
Carve and paint a rustic winter landscape that’s easier than it looks
By Robert Stadtlander
Candle Choir
Add expressive character with easy shading and highlighting techniques
By Betty Padden
Undercover Santa
This jolly guy has a green thumb and a lesson to teach
By Russell Scott
Patterns
Retro Christmas Ornament
Carve a string of festive holiday lights that will never shatter or burn out
By Brian K. Doty
Chip Carved Dala Horse
Frolicking folklore design makes
a charming decoration
By Charlene Lynum
Christmas Mornin’ Bear
This sleepy guy had a long night wrapping presents
By Rich Wetherbee
Steampunk Santa
Stylish fantasy Santa is ready for
a sci-fi adventure
By Tony Harris
Wine Rack
Showcase a wine bottle and glasses
with a chip-carved display
By Marty Leenhouts
Easy Christmas Tree
Stuff some stockings with these
tiny topiaries
By David Young
Technique
Carved Christmas Wreath
Strategic layering and undercutting lend depth to a festive decoration
By Mary May
Carving Peace – Read how carving is helping some veterans deal with the wounds of war.
