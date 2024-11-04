Woodcarving Illustrated Winter Issue, Issue #109

The Winter 2024 issue of Woodcarving Illustrated includes a variety of projects, patterns, and features, as well as interesting techniques. This issue is a part of the regular magazine subscription. It is also available from your favorite retailer or from Fox Chapel Publishing, foxchapelpublishing.com or 1-800-457-9112.

Scroll down for a sneak peek!

Purchase the Latest Issue Print Magazine Subscription Digital Magazine Subscription

In This Issue

Feature

Carving it Up in Colorado Woodchips fly at the annual Carvin’ the Rockies show By Dorissa Bolinski

Projects

Santa’s Journey Home Stars light the way for a weary St. Nick whose work is done By Dale Green Black-capped Chickadee A found branch adds a touch of the natural world to a minimalist carving By Wouter de Bruijn The Gift Bearer Welcome a friendly mouse to your house for the holidays By Matt Kincade Christmas Pickle Ornament Have a chuckle searching the tree for this hiding prankster By Jonathan Creason Stumbling Santa A sense of movement highlights this animated clumsy Santa By Robert Rangel Winter Barn Scene Carve and paint a rustic winter landscape that’s easier than it looks By Robert Stadtlander Candle Choir Add expressive character with easy shading and highlighting techniques By Betty Padden Undercover Santa This jolly guy has a green thumb and a lesson to teach By Russell Scott

Patterns

Retro Christmas Ornament Carve a string of festive holiday lights that will never shatter or burn out By Brian K. Doty Chip Carved Dala Horse Frolicking folklore design makes

a charming decoration By Charlene Lynum Christmas Mornin’ Bear This sleepy guy had a long night wrapping presents By Rich Wetherbee Steampunk Santa Stylish fantasy Santa is ready for

a sci-fi adventure By Tony Harris Wine Rack Showcase a wine bottle and glasses

with a chip-carved display By Marty Leenhouts Easy Christmas Tree Stuff some stockings with these

tiny topiaries By David Young

Technique

Carved Christmas Wreath Strategic layering and undercutting lend depth to a festive decoration By Mary May

Carving Peace – Read how carving is helping some veterans deal with the wounds of war.