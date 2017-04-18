All About Chisels, Gouges, and V-Tools Part 1

The Numbers Game Most carving tool manufacturers use #2 to describe a skew chisel. Beveled on one or both sides like a #1, the cutting edge is skewed or angled at 60°. When it is used with a slicing motion—think of a guillotine—it easily pares wood away and fits into tight corners that a #1 can’t reach. If the bevel is on only one side, you will need a pair that comes right-handed and left-handed. As the numbers increase, the tools lose their rectangular cross section and become gouges. Next in line for most carving tool manufacturers is the #3 gouge, although pfeil® Swiss Made Tools offer a #2 sweep and Ashley Isles produces a #2 1/2 finishing gouge. Often described as a grounding tool, the #3 works best to level or flatten concave areas. When working on rounded surfaces, the corners of the tool won’t dig in unless you try to make very aggressive cuts. Whether carving in high relief or sculpting something in the round, the #3 is one of the most useful gouges, and you will find it in every professional carver’s collection of tools. As the numbers increase beyond 3, the sweeps get progressively more curved—up to a point. The profile becomes U-shaped at #11. The #11 is often called a veiner because this shape was among the mainstay gouges of carvers doing veins in foliage. Today, even caricature carvers enjoy the #11 because it outlines easily without leaving a sharp line in the wood.