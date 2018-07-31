Woodcarving Illustrated Fall 2018, Issue 84

The Fall 2018 issue of Woodcarving Illustrated includes a variety of projects, patterns, and features, as well as interesting techniques. This issue is a part of the regular magazine subscription. It is also available from your favorite retailer or from Fox Chapel Publishing, www.foxchapelpublishing.com or 1-800-457-9112.

Features

Power Carving Basics 

By Bob Duncan

Get started with tools you can find almost anywhere
Tools for Removing Wood Quickly

By Bob Duncan 

We test-drive the hardiest “toys” on the market

Patterns

Taming the Spanish Bull

By Gordon and Marsha Stiller 

Fierce fighting machine is a bull’s-eye project for advanced carvers
Fall Cardinal Scene 

By Deborah Pompano

This vivid pyro project proves that autumn is the perfect season to burn

Techniques

Versatile Chip-Carved Borders

By Marty Leenhouts 

Use or modify these basic borders to embellish a variety of projects
Creating a Stone Effect 

By Lora S. Irish 

Simple technique to make any carving look like stone

Projects

A Family of Owls 

By Steve Kulp

These watchful egg owls are a hoot to hold and to make
Golden Eagle Walking Stick

By Paul Purnell 

Dress up a functional cane with this glorious raptor
Just Chillin’

By Frank Napoli

What does the dragon do after destroying the castle? This carving tells the untold tale
Making a Bark Church

By Andy Mayer

Use tree bark to carve a realistic church complete with cross and steeple
Scourge of the Seven Seas

By Mark Akers 

Transform a simple turned egg into a not-so-dashing swashbuckler
Boo! Pumpkin 

By Betty Padden

Light up your house with this friendly painted spook
Frank the Sweet Greeter 

By Janet Bolyard

This fun and functional relief carving will have trick-or-treaters in stitches
Fall Scene in Low Relief 

By Fred and Elaine Stenman 

Create a festival of color and texture with this rustic landscape
Carving a Raccoon

By Desiree Hajny 

Fur texture and a sneaky grin complete the ensemble for this backyard bandit
Jam Spreader

By Celina Muire 

Carve this simple utensil just in time for breakfast
Two-Sided Ornaments 

By Carolea Hower 

Practice your low-relief carving on these cheery holiday ornaments

