Woodcarving Illustrated Fall 2018, Issue 84

The Fall 2018 issue of Woodcarving Illustrated includes a variety of projects, patterns, and features, as well as interesting techniques.

Features

Power Carving Basics By Bob Duncan Get started with tools you can find almost anywhere Tools for Removing Wood Quickly By Bob Duncan We test-drive the hardiest “toys” on the market

Patterns

Taming the Spanish Bull By Gordon and Marsha Stiller Fierce fighting machine is a bull’s-eye project for advanced carvers Fall Cardinal Scene By Deborah Pompano This vivid pyro project proves that autumn is the perfect season to burn

Techniques

Versatile Chip-Carved Borders By Marty Leenhouts Use or modify these basic borders to embellish a variety of projects Creating a Stone Effect By Lora S. Irish Simple technique to make any carving look like stone

Projects

A Family of Owls By Steve Kulp These watchful egg owls are a hoot to hold and to make Golden Eagle Walking Stick By Paul Purnell Dress up a functional cane with this glorious raptor Just Chillin’ By Frank Napoli What does the dragon do after destroying the castle? This carving tells the untold tale Making a Bark Church By Andy Mayer Use tree bark to carve a realistic church complete with cross and steeple Scourge of the Seven Seas By Mark Akers Transform a simple turned egg into a not-so-dashing swashbuckler Boo! Pumpkin By Betty Padden Light up your house with this friendly painted spook Frank the Sweet Greeter By Janet Bolyard This fun and functional relief carving will have trick-or-treaters in stitches Fall Scene in Low Relief By Fred and Elaine Stenman Create a festival of color and texture with this rustic landscape Carving a Raccoon By Desiree Hajny Fur texture and a sneaky grin complete the ensemble for this backyard bandit Jam Spreader By Celina Muire Carve this simple utensil just in time for breakfast

Two-Sided Ornaments By Carolea Hower Practice your low-relief carving on these cheery holiday ornaments

Online Exclusives

Must Love Spoons: See an expanded gallery of Giles Newman’s impressive work HERE.

Free Patterns: Click our Fall Carving section HERE for loads of seasonal projects.

Video Extras:

