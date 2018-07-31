Woodcarving Illustrated Fall 2018, Issue 84

The Fall 2018 issue of Woodcarving Illustrated includes a variety of projects, patterns, and features, as well as interesting techniques. This issue is a part of the regular magazine subscription. It is also available from your favorite retailer or from Fox Chapel Publishing, www.foxchapelpublishing.com or 1-800-457-9112.
Features
|Power Carving Basics
By Bob Duncan
Get started with tools you can find almost anywhere
|Tools for Removing Wood Quickly
By Bob Duncan
We test-drive the hardiest “toys” on the market
Patterns
|Taming the Spanish Bull
By Gordon and Marsha Stiller
Fierce fighting machine is a bull’s-eye project for advanced carvers
|Fall Cardinal Scene
By Deborah Pompano
This vivid pyro project proves that autumn is the perfect season to burn
Techniques
|Versatile Chip-Carved Borders
By Marty Leenhouts
Use or modify these basic borders to embellish a variety of projects
|Creating a Stone Effect
By Lora S. Irish
Simple technique to make any carving look like stone
Projects
|A Family of Owls
By Steve Kulp
These watchful egg owls are a hoot to hold and to make
|Golden Eagle Walking Stick
By Paul Purnell
Dress up a functional cane with this glorious raptor
|Just Chillin’
By Frank Napoli
What does the dragon do after destroying the castle? This carving tells the untold tale
|Making a Bark Church
By Andy Mayer
Use tree bark to carve a realistic church complete with cross and steeple
|Scourge of the Seven Seas
By Mark Akers
Transform a simple turned egg into a not-so-dashing swashbuckler
|Boo! Pumpkin
By Betty Padden
Light up your house with this friendly painted spook
|Frank the Sweet Greeter
By Janet Bolyard
This fun and functional relief carving will have trick-or-treaters in stitches
|Fall Scene in Low Relief
By Fred and Elaine Stenman
Create a festival of color and texture with this rustic landscape
|Carving a Raccoon
By Desiree Hajny
Fur texture and a sneaky grin complete the ensemble for this backyard bandit
|Jam Spreader
By Celina Muire
Carve this simple utensil just in time for breakfast
|Two-Sided Ornaments
By Carolea Hower
Practice your low-relief carving on these cheery holiday ornaments
Online Exclusives
Must Love Spoons: See an expanded gallery of Giles Newman’s impressive work HERE.
Free Patterns: Click our Fall Carving section HERE for loads of seasonal projects.
Video Extras:
• Like our Egg Pirate? Let Mark Akers show you a sizzling new way to prep the blank HERE. [COMING SOON]
• Take a video test drive of Tools for Removing Wood Quickly HERE. [COMING SOON]
