Woodcarving Illustrated Winter 2020, Issue #93

Current Issue

Woodcarving Illustrated Winter 2020, Issue #93

by October 22, 2020

The Winter 2020 issue of Woodcarving Illustrated includes a variety of projects, patterns, and features, as well as interesting techniques. This issue is a part of the regular magazine subscription. It is also available from your favorite retailer or from Fox Chapel Publishing, foxchapelpublishing.com or 1-800-457-9112.

Scroll down for a sneak peak!

Purchase the Issue

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Features

The Tiny Menagerie

Steve Tomashek’s fun miniatures explore one-knife carving on a whole new scale

By Kaylee Schofield

Woodchips: The Chocolate Genius

This artist uses ingenuity and high-quality chocolate to sculpt epic showpieces

By Hannah Rachel Carroll

Patterns

Chip Carved Perpetual Calendar

Start the New Year right with a freestanding calendar the whole family will love

By Marty Leenhouts
 

Lantern Santa

Want to add some movement to your caricatures? Let St. Nick light your way

By Floyd Rhadigan

Classic Bell Ornaments

Learn to chip carve with this trio of timeless decorations

By Charlene Lynum

Projects

Saucer Sled Santa

Carving this giddy Claus is as enjoyable as a holiday in the Alps

By Russell Scott

Simple Snowman

Turn a piece of scrap wood into a wintry whittled classic

By Kristoffer Høyum

Flat-Plane Reindeer

Practice curved cuts and long facets to create this docile prancer

By James Miller

Winter Hiker

Get a taste of the mountains with this easy-carve adventurer

By Peter Jofs

Christmas Elf

Carve one of Santa’s helpers in just nine short steps

By Dwayne Gosnell

Peppermint Penguin

Join this cute caricature for the candy cane caper of a lifetime

By Matt Kincade

Tiny Bird Ornament

Whittle a scrap wood flier as small as your thumbnail

By Steve Tomashek

Frostbite Santa

Chill out and make some woodchips  with this grumpy beginner project

By Bob Kozakiewicz

Winter Solstice Tomte

Don your comfiest sweater, stir up some cocoa, and make a charming character straight from Scandinavia

By Betty Padden

Techniques

Layered Relief Ornament

Stack three separate pieces to create a nostalgic scene full of depth and detail

By Betty Padden

Pinecone Ornament

This whittled wonder of the forest is a great way to get to know your woodgrain

By Bob Kozakiewicz

Online Exclusives

Free Projects

For more wintry projects, visit the How To section on our website.

Online Resources 

Looking for a carving class? Check out our website for a list of online courses.

Click Here for the List

Bonus Video 

Follow along with the BeaverCraft folks to make your own festive animal caricature.

Watch the Video Here

 

Get the Winter 2020 Issue

Purchase the Issue

For more articles like this, subscribe to Woodcarving Illustrated magazine.

Magazine Subscription
Plus! Get digital mini magazines in your e-mail between printed issues.

Related posts:

Woodcarving Illustrated Winter 2017 Issue 81 Woodcarving Illustrated Summer 2020, Issue #91 Woodcarving Illustrated Winter 2019, Issue 89 Woodcarving Illustrated Fall 2020, Issue #92
Tags: / / / / / / / / / / / / / / /
Author:

Comments are closed.