Woodcarving Illustrated Winter 2020, Issue #93

The Winter 2020 issue of Woodcarving Illustrated includes a variety of projects, patterns, and features, as well as interesting techniques.
Features
The Tiny Menagerie
Steve Tomashek’s fun miniatures explore one-knife carving on a whole new scale
By Kaylee Schofield
Woodchips: The Chocolate Genius
This artist uses ingenuity and high-quality chocolate to sculpt epic showpieces
By Hannah Rachel Carroll
Patterns
Chip Carved Perpetual Calendar
Start the New Year right with a freestanding calendar the whole family will love
By Marty Leenhouts
Lantern Santa
Want to add some movement to your caricatures? Let St. Nick light your way
By Floyd Rhadigan
Classic Bell Ornaments
Learn to chip carve with this trio of timeless decorations
By Charlene Lynum
Projects
Saucer Sled Santa
Carving this giddy Claus is as enjoyable as a holiday in the Alps
By Russell Scott
Simple Snowman
Turn a piece of scrap wood into a wintry whittled classic
By Kristoffer Høyum
Flat-Plane Reindeer
Practice curved cuts and long facets to create this docile prancer
By James Miller
Winter Hiker
Get a taste of the mountains with this easy-carve adventurer
By Peter Jofs
Christmas Elf
Carve one of Santa’s helpers in just nine short steps
By Dwayne Gosnell
Peppermint Penguin
Join this cute caricature for the candy cane caper of a lifetime
By Matt Kincade
Tiny Bird Ornament
Whittle a scrap wood flier as small as your thumbnail
By Steve Tomashek
Frostbite Santa
Chill out and make some woodchips with this grumpy beginner project
By Bob Kozakiewicz
Winter Solstice Tomte
Don your comfiest sweater, stir up some cocoa, and make a charming character straight from Scandinavia
By Betty Padden
Techniques
Layered Relief Ornament
Stack three separate pieces to create a nostalgic scene full of depth and detail
By Betty Padden
Pinecone Ornament
This whittled wonder of the forest is a great way to get to know your woodgrain
By Bob Kozakiewicz
Online Exclusives
Free Projects
For more wintry projects, visit the How To section on our website.
Online Resources
Looking for a carving class? Check out our website for a list of online courses.
Bonus Video
Follow along with the BeaverCraft folks to make your own festive animal caricature.
