Woodcarving Illustrated Winter 2020, Issue #93

The Winter 2020 issue of Woodcarving Illustrated includes a variety of projects, patterns, and features, as well as interesting techniques. This issue is a part of the regular magazine subscription. It is also available from your favorite retailer or from Fox Chapel Publishing, foxchapelpublishing.com or 1-800-457-9112.

Scroll down for a sneak peak!

Purchase the Issue

Features

The Tiny Menagerie Steve Tomashek’s fun miniatures explore one-knife carving on a whole new scale By Kaylee Schofield Woodchips: The Chocolate Genius This artist uses ingenuity and high-quality chocolate to sculpt epic showpieces By Hannah Rachel Carroll

Patterns

Chip Carved Perpetual Calendar Start the New Year right with a freestanding calendar the whole family will love By Marty Leenhouts Lantern Santa Want to add some movement to your caricatures? Let St. Nick light your way By Floyd Rhadigan Classic Bell Ornaments Learn to chip carve with this trio of timeless decorations By Charlene Lynum

Projects

Saucer Sled Santa Carving this giddy Claus is as enjoyable as a holiday in the Alps By Russell Scott Simple Snowman Turn a piece of scrap wood into a wintry whittled classic By Kristoffer Høyum Flat-Plane Reindeer Practice curved cuts and long facets to create this docile prancer By James Miller Winter Hiker Get a taste of the mountains with this easy-carve adventurer By Peter Jofs Christmas Elf Carve one of Santa’s helpers in just nine short steps By Dwayne Gosnell Peppermint Penguin Join this cute caricature for the candy cane caper of a lifetime By Matt Kincade Tiny Bird Ornament Whittle a scrap wood flier as small as your thumbnail By Steve Tomashek Frostbite Santa Chill out and make some woodchips with this grumpy beginner project By Bob Kozakiewicz Winter Solstice Tomte Don your comfiest sweater, stir up some cocoa, and make a charming character straight from Scandinavia By Betty Padden

Techniques

Layered Relief Ornament Stack three separate pieces to create a nostalgic scene full of depth and detail By Betty Padden Pinecone Ornament This whittled wonder of the forest is a great way to get to know your woodgrain By Bob Kozakiewicz

Online Exclusives

Free Projects

For more wintry projects, visit the How To section on our website.

Online Resources

Looking for a carving class? Check out our website for a list of online courses.

Click Here for the List

Bonus Video

Follow along with the BeaverCraft folks to make your own festive animal caricature.

Watch the Video Here