Woodcarving Illustrated Winter 2023, Issue #105

The Winter 2023 issue of Woodcarving Illustrated includes a variety of projects, patterns, and features, as well as interesting techniques. This issue is a part of the regular magazine subscription. It is also available from your favorite retailer or from Fox Chapel Publishing, foxchapelpublishing.com or 1-800-457-9112.

In This Issue

Features

Beginner’s Guide to Finishes

There are many different approaches to finishing a carving—where to start? Here are some tips

By Staff of Woodcarving Illustrated

Carving the Classics

Mary May’s lush, old-world woodwork transports us to an elegant past

By Dorissa Bolinski

Projects

Stylized Christmas Tree with Ornaments

Carve and trim this tree from the comfort of your workbench

By Dave Kergan

20-Minute Whittled Wolf

Quickly carve this woodland creature in a flat-plane style

By Tom Hindes

Stovepipe Hat Santa

This cool guy in a jaunty topper is stepping out for the holidays

By Dave Francis

Waddling Wally

Let this charming penguin keep you warm on a cold day

By Gerard Canavan

Mouse in a Mitten

Stir up some sweetness with this quick and cute carve

By Robert Rangel

Sound Asleep Santa Ornament

This free-falling design is sure to land on your list of favorite winter baubles

By Rick Stoddard

Snowman Caricature

This season, carve up a character who just can’t wait for the flurries to fall

By Bruce Ankeny

Geometric Star

Use chip carving techniques to make a striking (and beginner-friendly) gift

By Mary May

Easy Iceberg and Penguins

Whittle a sweet Antarctic scene using just a knife and some scrap wood

By L. P. Parslow

Lantern and Berries Layered Ornament

A warm candle lights the night in this cozy window scene

By Betty Padden

Tree Man Ornament

This gnome-like caricature is a perfect first carving project

By James Spencer

Patterns

After the Sleigh Ride Santa Caricature

Santa deserves a rest after his gift-giving spree wraps up

By Bruce Ankeny

Stocking Ornaments

Bundle up your Christmas tree with these cozy little chip-carved decorations

By Charlene Lynum

Folk Art Farm Animals

Put your own spin on these rustic barnyard beauties

By Jill Motovidlak

 Comfort Rhino

Quiet your worries with a smooth creature that fits perfectly in your palm

By Tom Mellott

Singing Christmas Trees

Who needs a barbershop quartet when you have a choir of expressive evergreens?

By Russell Scott

Simple Santa Whistle

Make some noise for the holidays with this old-fashioned toy

By W. Todd Martin

Firefighter Caricature Busts

Striking facial expressions and subtle paint washes bring this brave crew to life

By Kevin Applegate

Techniques

Kirigami Snowflake

Reimagine a classic childhood project—in wood!

By Paul Bruillard

Icicle Ornaments

Chip carve 3D icicles with this easy-to-follow technique

By Charlene Lynum

Web Extras

Free Project – Create the perfect winter accent for your kitchen with Minisa Robinson’s woodburned snowflake coasters.

More Project Downloads – Discover more carving projects in the How To section of our website.

