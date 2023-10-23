Woodcarving Illustrated Winter 2023, Issue #105

The Winter 2023 issue of Woodcarving Illustrated includes a variety of projects, patterns, and features, as well as interesting techniques. This issue is a part of the regular magazine subscription. It is also available from your favorite retailer or from Fox Chapel Publishing, foxchapelpublishing.com or 1-800-457-9112.

In This Issue

Features

Beginner’s Guide to Finishes There are many different approaches to finishing a carving—where to start? Here are some tips By Staff of Woodcarving Illustrated Carving the Classics Mary May’s lush, old-world woodwork transports us to an elegant past By Dorissa Bolinski

Projects

Stylized Christmas Tree with Ornaments Carve and trim this tree from the comfort of your workbench By Dave Kergan 20-Minute Whittled Wolf Quickly carve this woodland creature in a flat-plane style By Tom Hindes Stovepipe Hat Santa This cool guy in a jaunty topper is stepping out for the holidays By Dave Francis Waddling Wally Let this charming penguin keep you warm on a cold day By Gerard Canavan Mouse in a Mitten Stir up some sweetness with this quick and cute carve By Robert Rangel Sound Asleep Santa Ornament This free-falling design is sure to land on your list of favorite winter baubles By Rick Stoddard Snowman Caricature This season, carve up a character who just can’t wait for the flurries to fall By Bruce Ankeny Geometric Star Use chip carving techniques to make a striking (and beginner-friendly) gift By Mary May Easy Iceberg and Penguins Whittle a sweet Antarctic scene using just a knife and some scrap wood By L. P. Parslow Lantern and Berries Layered Ornament A warm candle lights the night in this cozy window scene By Betty Padden Tree Man Ornament This gnome-like caricature is a perfect first carving project By James Spencer

Patterns

After the Sleigh Ride Santa Caricature Santa deserves a rest after his gift-giving spree wraps up By Bruce Ankeny Stocking Ornaments Bundle up your Christmas tree with these cozy little chip-carved decorations By Charlene Lynum Folk Art Farm Animals Put your own spin on these rustic barnyard beauties By Jill Motovidlak Comfort Rhino Quiet your worries with a smooth creature that fits perfectly in your palm By Tom Mellott Singing Christmas Trees Who needs a barbershop quartet when you have a choir of expressive evergreens? By Russell Scott Simple Santa Whistle Make some noise for the holidays with this old-fashioned toy By W. Todd Martin Firefighter Caricature Busts Striking facial expressions and subtle paint washes bring this brave crew to life By Kevin Applegate

Techniques

Kirigami Snowflake Reimagine a classic childhood project—in wood! By Paul Bruillard Icicle Ornaments Chip carve 3D icicles with this easy-to-follow technique By Charlene Lynum

Web Extras

Free Project – Create the perfect winter accent for your kitchen with Minisa Robinson’s woodburned snowflake coasters.

More Project Downloads – Discover more carving projects in the How To section of our website.

