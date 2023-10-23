Woodcarving Illustrated Winter 2023, Issue #105

The Winter 2023 issue of Woodcarving Illustrated includes a variety of projects, patterns, and features, as well as interesting techniques. This issue is a part of the regular magazine subscription. It is also available from your favorite retailer or from Fox Chapel Publishing, foxchapelpublishing.com or 1-800-457-9112.
In This Issue
Features
|
|
Beginner’s Guide to Finishes
There are many different approaches to finishing a carving—where to start? Here are some tips
By Staff of Woodcarving Illustrated
|
|
Carving the Classics
Mary May’s lush, old-world woodwork transports us to an elegant past
By Dorissa Bolinski
Projects
|
|
Stylized Christmas Tree with Ornaments
Carve and trim this tree from the comfort of your workbench
By Dave Kergan
|
|
20-Minute Whittled Wolf
Quickly carve this woodland creature in a flat-plane style
By Tom Hindes
|
|
Stovepipe Hat Santa
This cool guy in a jaunty topper is stepping out for the holidays
By Dave Francis
|
|
Waddling Wally
Let this charming penguin keep you warm on a cold day
By Gerard Canavan
|
|
Mouse in a Mitten
Stir up some sweetness with this quick and cute carve
By Robert Rangel
|
|
Sound Asleep Santa Ornament
This free-falling design is sure to land on your list of favorite winter baubles
By Rick Stoddard
|
|
Snowman Caricature
This season, carve up a character who just can’t wait for the flurries to fall
By Bruce Ankeny
|
|
Geometric Star
Use chip carving techniques to make a striking (and beginner-friendly) gift
By Mary May
|
|
Easy Iceberg and Penguins
Whittle a sweet Antarctic scene using just a knife and some scrap wood
By L. P. Parslow
|
|
Lantern and Berries Layered Ornament
A warm candle lights the night in this cozy window scene
By Betty Padden
|
|
Tree Man Ornament
This gnome-like caricature is a perfect first carving project
By James Spencer
Patterns
|
|
After the Sleigh Ride Santa Caricature
Santa deserves a rest after his gift-giving spree wraps up
By Bruce Ankeny
|
|
Stocking Ornaments
Bundle up your Christmas tree with these cozy little chip-carved decorations
By Charlene Lynum
|
|
Folk Art Farm Animals
Put your own spin on these rustic barnyard beauties
By Jill Motovidlak
|
|
Comfort Rhino
Quiet your worries with a smooth creature that fits perfectly in your palm
By Tom Mellott
|
|
Singing Christmas Trees
Who needs a barbershop quartet when you have a choir of expressive evergreens?
By Russell Scott
|
|
Simple Santa Whistle
Make some noise for the holidays with this old-fashioned toy
By W. Todd Martin
|
|
Firefighter Caricature Busts
Striking facial expressions and subtle paint washes bring this brave crew to life
By Kevin Applegate
Techniques
|
|
Kirigami Snowflake
Reimagine a classic childhood project—in wood!
By Paul Bruillard
|
|
Icicle Ornaments
Chip carve 3D icicles with this easy-to-follow technique
By Charlene Lynum
