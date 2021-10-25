Woodcarving Illustrated Winter 2021, Issue #97

The Winter 2021 issue of Woodcarving Illustrated includes a variety of projects, patterns, and features, as well as interesting techniques. This issue is a part of the regular magazine subscription. It is also available from your favorite retailer or from Fox Chapel Publishing, foxchapelpublishing.com or 1-800-457-9112.
Scroll down for a sneak peek!
Purchase the Issue Magazine Subscription
In This Issue
Features
|Product Review: Hand in Glove
Want to carve safely without compromising dexterity? Schaaf’s new cut-resistant gloves are just the ticket
By Staff of Woodcarving Illustrated
|
Birds of a Feather
Carvers provide comfort to communities one small, wooden bird at a time
By Lauren Novosat
Patterns
|Chip Carved Sleigh
The holidays can make for tricky terrain! Let this nostalgic vehicle carry you through
By Marty Leenhouts
|Chicken Santa
Kris Kringle’s winged friends may just change your carving experience forever
By Lee Simpkins
| Chip Carved Birdhouses
These old-world-style ornaments are a breeze to carve and assemble
By Jan Jenson
Projects
|Workshop Santa
Hang out with Saint Nick as he adds the finishing touches before the big day
By Chris Hammack
|A Power Carved Reindeer
Paint splatters and craft wire take this familiar animal to new heights
By Edgar Shrum
|Simple Snowman Ornament
Give Frosty a run for his money with this charming holiday classic
By Bob Kozakiewicz
|Rustic Coffee Scoop
Make your morning cup of joe even better with this elegant design
By Josh Rittenhouse
|Wheely Turtle
This sweet twist on a kids’ staple might just “disappear” from the gift pile before Christmas morning
By Sara Barraclough
|Toy Soldier
Let this colorful carve stand watch over your presents on Christmas Eve night
By Matt Kincade
|Santa’s Helper
This persnickety elf keeps the North Pole shipshape
By Nikki Reese
|Carving Santa’s Cousin Petunia
Don your party shoes and let this sassy character remind you that it’s five o’clock somewhere
By Chris Hammack
| Personalized Ribbon Ornament
Paint or woodburn the letters to make this fun bauble extra-special
By Dwayne Gosnell
Techniques
|Angel Relief
Let this lyrical carving bring joy to you and yours this holiday season
By Shawn Cipa
Online Exclusives
Free Project Want more Santas? Visit our website to get a clever ornament pattern from Bob Hershey!Click Here for Santa Ornament Project
Free Patterns Find more seasonal projects and patterns to carve in the How To section of our website!Click here for the How To section
Bonus Carve Get the pattern for another one of St. Nick’s friends—an inquisitive brown bear by James Miller.Click Here for Brown Bear Project
|
Get the Winter 2021 IssuePurchase the Issue
For more articles like this, subscribe to Woodcarving Illustrated magazine.Magazine Subscription
Plus! Get digital mini magazines in your e-mail between printed issues.