Woodcarving Illustrated Winter 2021, Issue #97

The Winter 2021 issue of Woodcarving Illustrated includes a variety of projects, patterns, and features, as well as interesting techniques. This issue is a part of the regular magazine subscription. It is also available from your favorite retailer or from Fox Chapel Publishing, foxchapelpublishing.com or 1-800-457-9112.

Scroll down for a sneak peek!

Purchase the Issue Magazine Subscription

In This Issue

Features

Product Review: Hand in Glove Want to carve safely without compromising dexterity? Schaaf’s new cut-resistant gloves are just the ticket By Staff of Woodcarving Illustrated Birds of a Feather Carvers provide comfort to communities one small, wooden bird at a time By Lauren Novosat

Patterns

Chip Carved Sleigh The holidays can make for tricky terrain! Let this nostalgic vehicle carry you through By Marty Leenhouts Chicken Santa Kris Kringle’s winged friends may just change your carving experience forever By Lee Simpkins Chip Carved Birdhouses These old-world-style ornaments are a breeze to carve and assemble By Jan Jenson

Projects

Workshop Santa Hang out with Saint Nick as he adds the finishing touches before the big day By Chris Hammack A Power Carved Reindeer Paint splatters and craft wire take this familiar animal to new heights By Edgar Shrum Simple Snowman Ornament Give Frosty a run for his money with this charming holiday classic By Bob Kozakiewicz Rustic Coffee Scoop Make your morning cup of joe even better with this elegant design By Josh Rittenhouse Wheely Turtle This sweet twist on a kids’ staple might just “disappear” from the gift pile before Christmas morning By Sara Barraclough Toy Soldier Let this colorful carve stand watch over your presents on Christmas Eve night By Matt Kincade Santa’s Helper This persnickety elf keeps the North Pole shipshape By Nikki Reese Carving Santa’s Cousin Petunia Don your party shoes and let this sassy character remind you that it’s five o’clock somewhere By Chris Hammack Personalized Ribbon Ornament Paint or woodburn the letters to make this fun bauble extra-special By Dwayne Gosnell

Techniques

Angel Relief Let this lyrical carving bring joy to you and yours this holiday season By Shawn Cipa

Online Exclusives

Free Project Want more Santas? Visit our website to get a clever ornament pattern from Bob Hershey!

Click Here for Santa Ornament Project

Free Patterns Find more seasonal projects and patterns to carve in the How To section of our website!

Click here for the How To section

Bonus Carve Get the pattern for another one of St. Nick’s friends—an inquisitive brown bear by James Miller.

Click Here for Brown Bear Project