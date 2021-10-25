Woodcarving Illustrated Winter 2021, Issue #97

Current Issue

Woodcarving Illustrated Winter 2021, Issue #97

by October 25, 2021

The Winter 2021 issue of Woodcarving Illustrated includes a variety of projects, patterns, and features, as well as interesting techniques. This issue is a part of the regular magazine subscription. It is also available from your favorite retailer or from Fox Chapel Publishing, foxchapelpublishing.com or 1-800-457-9112.

Scroll down for a sneak peek!

Purchase the Issue  Magazine Subscription

In This Issue

Features

Product Review: Hand in Glove

Want to carve safely without compromising dexterity? Schaaf’s new cut-resistant gloves are just the ticket

By Staff of Woodcarving Illustrated
 

Birds of a Feather

Carvers provide comfort to communities one small, wooden bird at a time

By Lauren Novosat

Patterns

Chip Carved Sleigh

The holidays can make for tricky terrain! Let this nostalgic vehicle carry you through

By Marty Leenhouts
Chicken Santa

Kris Kringle’s winged friends may just change your carving experience forever

By Lee Simpkins
 Chip Carved Birdhouses

These old-world-style ornaments are a breeze to carve and assemble

By Jan Jenson

Projects

Workshop Santa

Hang out with Saint Nick as he adds the finishing touches before the big day

By Chris Hammack
A Power Carved Reindeer

Paint splatters and craft wire take this familiar animal to new heights

By Edgar Shrum
Simple Snowman Ornament

Give Frosty a run for his money with this charming holiday classic

By Bob Kozakiewicz
Rustic Coffee Scoop

Make your morning cup of joe even better with this elegant design

By Josh Rittenhouse
Wheely Turtle

This sweet twist on a kids’ staple might just “disappear” from the gift pile before Christmas morning

By Sara Barraclough
Toy Soldier

Let this colorful carve stand watch over your presents on Christmas Eve night

By Matt Kincade
Santa’s Helper

This persnickety elf keeps the North Pole shipshape

By Nikki Reese
Carving Santa’s Cousin Petunia

Don your party shoes and let this sassy character remind you that it’s five o’clock somewhere

By Chris Hammack
 Personalized Ribbon Ornament

Paint or woodburn the letters to make this fun bauble extra-special

By Dwayne Gosnell

Techniques

Angel Relief

Let this lyrical carving bring joy to you and yours this holiday season

By Shawn Cipa

 

Online Exclusives

Free Project  Want more Santas? Visit our website to get a clever ornament pattern from Bob Hershey!

Click Here for Santa Ornament Project

Free Patterns  Find more seasonal projects and patterns to carve in the How To section of our website!

Click here for the How To section

Bonus Carve Get the pattern for another one of St. Nick’s friends—an inquisitive brown bear by James Miller. 

Click Here for Brown Bear Project

Get the Winter 2021 Issue

Purchase the Issue

For more articles like this, subscribe to Woodcarving Illustrated magazine.

Magazine Subscription
Plus! Get digital mini magazines in your e-mail between printed issues.

Related posts:

Woodcarving Illustrated Winter 2020, Issue #93 Woodcarving Illustrated Winter 2017 Issue 81 Woodcarving Illustrated Winter 2019, Issue 89 Watchful Santa Ornament
Tags: / / / / / / / / /
Author:

Comments are closed.