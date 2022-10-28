The Carousel of Happiness, a restored piece of history, is one of Nederland’s main attractions. The wooden wonder has served the community and visitors from around the world since 2010, providing over one million rides and inspiring even more smiles. The carousel spins 56 handcarved animals to the cheery tunes of a 1913 Wurlitzer organ. Passage to ride with the whimsical menagerie costs just $3—but no one is turned away if they can’t pay. The carousel’s story begins in Vietnam. While serving overseas, marine Scott Harrison received a care package from his sister containing socks, food, and a music box that played the melody of Chopin’s “Tristesse.” Holding the small box to his ear, Scott was carried out of the rice paddies to a faraway place. He thought of a beautiful carousel spinning in a mountain meadow. After returning home to Colorado, he began a 26-year-long journey of realizing that vision. When Scott heard of an abandoned carousel frame in Utah, he quickly bought it and brought it to his hometown.

An Asian black bear after a coat of primer.