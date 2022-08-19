Whittling 2022 Volume 8

Heart-in-a-Cage Whimsey Complete this sweet take on a classic design in just five steps By Lieve Roelants

Easy-Carve Magnets These simple shapes will add personality and charm to your refrigerator By Parn Aniwat

Avocado Pit Cat Repurpose your food waste into an elegant piece of jewelry By Anna Prikazchikova

Thoughtful Angel With only basic features, this winged whittle is a beginner’s dream By Roxana Cristean

Making a Clover Chain Tackle this take on the traditional carved chain in just eight steps By Bjarne Jespersen

Miniature Twig Tree Once you master this whittling technique, the possibilities are endless By Chris Lubkemann

Momma Polar Bear and Cub Practice the basic knife cuts as you build a wintry home for this cute duo By Tom Hindes