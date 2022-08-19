Whittling 2022 Volume 8

Whittling, a special issue of Woodcarving Illustrated, includes a variety of projects, patterns, and features, as well as interesting techniques. This issue is not a part of the regular magazine subscription. It is available from your favorite retailer or from Fox Chapel Publishing, foxchapelpublishing.com or 1-800-457-9112.
Scroll down for a sneak peek!Purchase the Issue
Starter Guide
|
Basic Knife Cuts
Master four foundational carving cuts so you can take on any project
By Staff of Woodcarving Illustrated
|
Whittling Safety
These basic rules can help prevent injuries
By Staff of Woodcarving Illustrated
|
Knife Selection
Follow these tips when selecting a whittling knife
By Staff of Woodcarving Illustrated
|
The Basics of Sharpening
Properly prepare your knife for safe and enjoyable whittling
By Staff of Woodcarving Illustrated
|
Comfortable Carving
Practice these common stretches to enjoy carving for long periods of time
By Don Swartz
|
Teaching Kids to Whittle
For fun and easy learning, heed these simple suggestions
By Mindy Kinsey
Features
|
Hobby Knife Kits to Try
We tested four popular budget knife sets so you don’t have to
By Kaylee Schofield
|
Wingin’ It
When life started throwing punches, caricature carver Sara Barraclough started making woodchips
By Hannah Carroll
Simple Whittles
|
Heart-in-a-Cage Whimsey
Complete this sweet take on a classic design in just five steps
By Lieve Roelants
|
Easy-Carve Magnets
These simple shapes will add personality and charm to your refrigerator
By Parn Aniwat
|
Avocado Pit Cat
Repurpose your food waste into an elegant piece of jewelry
By Anna Prikazchikova
|
Thoughtful Angel
With only basic features, this winged whittle is a beginner’s dream
By Roxana Cristean
|
Making a Clover Chain
Tackle this take on the traditional carved chain in just eight steps
By Bjarne Jespersen
|
Miniature Twig Tree
Once you master this whittling technique, the possibilities are endless
By Chris Lubkemann
|
Momma Polar Bear and Cub
Practice the basic knife cuts as you build a wintry home for this cute duo
By Tom Hindes
|
Soap Penguin
This cool character makes a great beginner project
By Janet Bolyard
Afternoon Carves
|
Sven the Sailor
Sail the high seas with this flat-plane character
By James Ray Miller
|
Whittling a Spurtle
Create a versatile kitchen utensil in an afternoon
By John Welch
|
Leaping Fox
Try your hand at carving miniatures with a sprightly critter
By Steve Tomashek
|
Bundled-Up Santa Ornament
This rosy-cheeked Claus is great practice for cutting into corners
By Bob Kozakiewicz
|
Whittling a Dragon & Egg
A common lighter puts the finishing touches on this fiery creature
By Annabell Hellwig
|
One-Knife Spoon
Transform a block of basswood into a Celtic-inspired keepsake
By Dave Western
|
Sliding Ball-in-Cage
Mastered the basic whimsey? Take it up a notch with this new twist
By Bart Hopson
Weekend Projects
|
Carving a Leaning Figure
Learn how to add movement to carves with this dynamic project
By Dave Stetson
|
Scrappy Seagull
Carve a feathered friend (and a perch for him to stand on) from one piece of wood
By Dan Riggott
|
Laid-Back Guy
Remove wood with confidence on this flat-plane piece
By Charles Banks
|
Duck Wheely Toy
Enjoy endless fun with this nostalgic heirloom-to-be
By Sara Barraclough
|