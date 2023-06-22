Instagram Carving Influencer, ‘Wood You Mind’ Releases “Super Simple Animal Whittles”

Thai born, Parn Aniwat is a Texas-based artist with more than 113k followers on Instagram and one of the leaders in the new school of woodcarving movement. Known as @wood.youmind, his creations have a modern, childlike appearance and quickly sell out when posted online. He has just written a new how-to guide featuring his popular animals in simple, one-knife projects.

Photo: Parn Aniwat Instagram, @wood.youmind

His new publication, Super Simple Animal Whittles ($9.99) is a beginner-friendly project guide to whittling and painting animals. Just released by Fox Chapel Publishing, it’s perfect for anyone seeking a range of easy wood carvings – all you need is a block of wood and one knife to achieve any of the 5 step-by-step wood carving projects.

From a blue bear to a silly dinosaur, each project includes detailed step-by-step instructions, with full-color photos, to walk you through the entire process from start to finish, including how to paint and finish the piece. Also included are insightful overviews on materials and tools, whittling safety, carving tips, and choosing a finish.

Purchase a copy of Super Simple Animal Whittles direct from Fox Chapel Publishing.