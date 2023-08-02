Deep Sea Jack-O’-Lanterns

In 2021, former attorney Dan Eidsmoe carved a traditional jack-o’-lantern, adding a toy shark and waterproof strobe light to the inside of the pumpkin. He then angled the shark so it was peeking out of the gourd’s side. Dan designed the winning pumpkin to highlight the experience of carving with sea creatures all around him. “The schooling fish and other scavengers eat up the remnants of the discarded pieces as you carve,” Dan said. Besides being surrounded by hungry marine life, divers also must keep in mind the ocean’s current and the pumpkins’ buoyancy. For divers working in teams of two, there is an additional challenge of not being able to talk to one another while carving. “Without being able to speak to each other, we passed the pumpkin back and forth and closely watched what the other was carving,” Josephine Walker, who won in 2018 with her daughter Stephanie McClary, said.

Photo by Tiffany Drong/Keys Weekly