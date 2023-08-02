Wonders in Wood

Over a thousand carvers gather and showcase their work at the annual Pennsylvania event
Photos by Mike Wine
On the weekend of March 11, the Lancaster County Woodcarvers (LCWC) held their 48th annual Woodcarving and Wildlife Art Show, Sale, and Competition at Millersville University in Millersville, Pa. The two-day event was attended by over a thousand guests—twice as many as the previous year. The show featured 58 exhibitors including regular WCI contributors Kevin Johnson, Randy Conner, Bob Kozakiewicz, Don Swartz, Steven Kulp, Jim Hiser, Jim Feather, Andy DiPace, Ken Kuhar, and Bob Hershey. The WCI team also had a table featuring projects from the magazine, a project tutorial giveaway, a gift card raffle, and free copies of WCI issue #98, which showcased this year’s featured carver, Kevin Applegate. “Everyone was in a festive mood and thankful to be among carving friends again,” said LCWC member and show co-chair Bob Hershey.
The carving competition included categories ranging from intermediate and novice to youth class. Competition highlights included Christa Roser’s fish pyrography winning best of show, Bob Hershey’s Christmas raccoon caricature winning second place, and Kathy Overcash’s golfer marionette taking third. Also of note: Liam Johnson, Kevin Johnson’s 11-year-old son, won first place in the youth class for a s’mores carving modeled after his dad’s project in issue #100.
Christa Roser’s pyrography piece wins best in show.
Bob Hershey’s 2nd best in show.
The event included various demonstrations ranging from caricature carving and ornaments to whimsies and whittling roosters from twigs. Non-carving classes, such as painting and pine needle coiling were also offered.
The LCWC has announced Jim Feather as next year’s featured carver. “With a wide variety of artists, woodcarvers, bird carvers, woodturners, pyrographers, and wildlife artists, there was something for everyone to enjoy,” said Bob.
Kevin Applegate carving.
The 49th annual Woodcarving and Wildlife Art Show, Sale, and Competition is scheduled for March 9 and 10, 2024. The event will take place 10am to 5pm on Saturday, and 10am to 4pm on Sunday at Millersville University in Millersville, Pa.
Original show report submitted by Bob Hershey. For more information about the Woodcarving and Wildlife Art Show, Sale and Competition or upcoming LCWC events, visit lancarvers.com, or email Bob Hershey at bzcarvn@ptd.net.
