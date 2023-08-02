Wonders in Wood

The event included various demonstrations ranging from caricature carving and ornaments to whimsies and whittling roosters from twigs. Non-carving classes, such as painting and pine needle coiling were also offered.

The LCWC has announced Jim Feather as next year’s featured carver. “With a wide variety of artists, woodcarvers, bird carvers, woodturners, pyrographers, and wildlife artists, there was something for everyone to enjoy,” said Bob.