2024 Wonders in Wood Show

Attend the upcoming Pennsylvania event that attracts carvers from all over the country
Photo by Mike Wine
The Lancaster County Woodcarvers (LCWC) are gearing up for their 49th Annual Woodcarving & Wildlife Art Festival in Millersville, Pa. The festival is expected to have a record number of exhibitors (over 60), including the Woodcarving Illustrated magazine team, and various vendors. Carvers will also have opportunities to carve and learn with a simple five-minute owl and hedgehog project, as well as numerous demonstrations throughout the weekend. Carvers leading demonstrations include Steve Kulp, Joe Savarese, Ken Kuhar, and Dennis and Susan Thornton. This year’s featured carver, Jim Feather, will also be giving a demonstration on caricature carving.
In addition to demonstrations, the event will also include a silent auction, door prizes, and carving competitions. The 49th Annual Woodcarving & Wildlife Art Festival will be held March 9 and 10, 2024, at the Student Memorial Center at Millersville University in Millersville, Pa. The show will be open from 10am-5pm on Saturday, March 9 and 10am-4pm on Sunday, March 10. General admission costs $5 per person. Students, veterans, and active military members receive free admission with student or military ID. Get your carving knives sharpened; we’ll see you there!
For event and LCWC information, contact Ken Kuhar, 717-682-9400, lwckuh@gmail.com.