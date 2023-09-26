Miniature Scarecrow Ornament

Quick and easy carving adds a whimsical touch to fall décor
By Gerald Smith
I carve a lot of Christmas ornaments to sell at craft fairs. Recently, a customer requested fall ornaments so she could decorate her feather tree to celebrate autumn. I created a few pumpkins and some leaves in fall colors. I had previously carved some larger scarecrows and decided to try carving miniature ones. The scarecrow ornaments have been very popular. After you finish carving your miniature scarecrows, check out our exclusive article on a list of painting supplies to have on hand before you begin painting.
|
Carve the scarecrow first and then drill a 1/8″-dia. hole for the stem. Carve the stem from a piece of scrap wood and glue it into the hole.
Thin the paints to the consistency of a stain. For darker paint colors, apply two coats of paint. Let the paint dry and then use undiluted black for the pumpkin’s face. You can add a plaid pattern to the shirt using an ultra-fine black Sharpie. After the paint dries, apply wax with a toothbrush. Allow the wax to dry for 30 minutes and then buff it with a shoe brush.
|
MATERIALS:
• Basswood, 3/4″ (19mm) thick: 3″ x 3-1/2″ (7.6cm x 8.9cm)
• Scrap of basswood (pumpkin stem)
• Acrylic paints, such as Apple Barrel: black, brown, cardinal crimson, harvest orange, woodland green; FolkArt: midnight; Ceramcoat: straw
• Wax, such as Minwax dark special
|
TOOLS:
• Bench knife
• Drill with 1/8″ (3mm)-dia. bit
• Toothbrush
• Shoe brush
• #2 Paintbrush: round
|About the Author
|
Gerald Smith has been carving since he was a boy. In the early 1970s, Gerald moved to Colorado Springs, Colo., where he got involved with the Wood Carver’s Museum and started carving more actively. A friend gave Gerald’s business the name of “Santa’s Whiskers” because of Gerald’s beard and the Santas he carves.
|
