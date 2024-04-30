Angling for Fun Step-by-Step Instructions

Step 4 Define the face and add details. Mark out the width of the face and use the carving knife to taper it to an approximate angle of 45°. Note: Move the centerline of the face slightly which will turn the head from the centerline of the body, giving the carving a little more interest. Cut in the brow line using a 1/4″ (6mm) #9 gouge. Then use the carving knife to cut in the bottom of the nose. Draw in the sideburns and ears.