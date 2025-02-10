Chip Carving a Flower

Break out of the mold with this organic ornament
By Wayne Barton
Chip-carve ornaments are usually based on geometric figures. However, I decided to branch out and make an ornament with a more positive image and organic style. You can display the ornament alone, attach it to the top of a box, or even carve several to decorate a mantel or door frame. In addition to this chip-carved ornament, try your hand at making your own carving knife handle with a block of wood and a few materials and tools.
|
Carving the Flower
Transfer the pattern to the wood with graphite paper. I always advise transferring the pattern with graphite paper rather than gluing the pattern. This way you can see if you are removing or cracking away wood that isn’t supposed to be removed.
As you carve the flower, hold the blade at approximately a 65° angle to the wood. When making tight or small curved cuts, raise the angled blade up so it’s more on its tip, reducing the amount of metal in the wood. Don’t cut deeper than necessary to remove the chips. Keep the “vein” lines narrow so they don’t overpower the carving. If desired, add a scalloped border on the back side of the ornament.
|
Finishing the Flower
Spray both sides of the ornament with three coats of polyurethane, such as Minwax. If desired, paint the outer edge and add a message on the back. Apply a light brown finishing wax, such as Briwax, to both sides of the ornament to emphasize the carved areas while preserving a natural appearance.
|
MATERIALS
• Wood, such as basswood, 3/8″ (10mm) thick: 5″ square (12.7cm)
• Graphite transfer paper
• Spray polyurethane, such as Minwax
• Paint
• Colored wax, such as Briwax: light brown
|
TOOLS
• Chip-carving knives
|About the Author
|
Wayne Barton Wayne is the founder of The Alpine School of Woodcarving, Ltd. He has written several books and teaches seminars around the country. For more information, visit his website at www.chipcarving.com.
|
Get the Latest Issue!Purchase the Latest Issue
For more articles like this, subscribe to Woodcarving Illustrated magazine.Magazine Subscription
Plus! Get digital mini magazines in your e-mail between printed issues.