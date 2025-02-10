Make Your Own Blade Handle

By John Allard
The benefits of a custom handle are enormous! You can fit the tool to the exact size of your hand, creating a comfortable grip for a safe, enjoyable carving experience. You can also extend the life of a favorite blade if the handle has become worn or broken. Once you have crafted your own handle, try out your knife by chip carving a flower ornament.
|
To make your own handle, first select the wood you wish to use—I used a piece of zebrawood because of its beautiful grain.
Use either a coping saw or a band saw to cut out the handle. Then use a belt sander or wood files and sandpaper to smooth and shape it to size.
Most carving blades are not full tang, meaning they have a short, flat extension into the handle. A full tang extends the length of your handle. Most Mora blades have a long tang, but I chose to cut mine shorter to about 2″ (5.1cm) long.
Since the Mora blade is flat, I cannot just drill a hole and glue the blade in—I need to mark the width of the blade on one of the ends of my handle (select a drill bit slightly larger than the thickness of the tang) and drill a few close holes along the line. Clean out the thin pieces of wood between the drill holes.
Apply a thin layer of epoxy to the blade tang and a little down into the hole. Slide the blade in and wipe away any excess with a rag. Let dry. Add a coat of finish to the handle and strop the blade. Check for a secure git and no wobbling before you begin to carve.
|
Create a template and trace the design on the wood running with the grain.
Make a handle from a simple piece of oak, or deck out a “dream blade” with a piece of exotic hardwood.
|About the Author
|
An artist for over 30 years, John Allard is a professional multimedia artist who works as a sculptor in the toy industry and as an illustrator in advertising and publishing. His hobbies are power carving, whittling, and metal engraving. Email him at allarddesignstudio@yahoo.com.
|
Get the Latest Issue!Purchase the Latest Issue
For more articles like this, subscribe to Woodcarving Illustrated magazine.Magazine Subscription
Plus! Get digital mini magazines in your e-mail between printed issues.