Infinity Cross

Getting Started Make two copies of the pattern. Attach the copies to opposite sides of the blank using spray adhesive or glue stick. Note: To keep the cross symmetrical during the carving process, make sure both patterns are directly opposite each other on the front and back of the blank. Cut the blank to size on a band saw, coping saw, or scroll saw. Then use a scroll saw or coping saw to cut the four interior elliptical shapes. Strive to maintain symmetry during the carving since it is easy to get confused as the braids weave up, down, and over each other. Label the front and back of the blank with loop directional notations to indicate which braids will be overlapping each other. Mark the center point on the top, bottom, and both sides of the blank. Draw a centerline on each side profile around the entire blank. Note: The center lines on both sides should slope in the middle (the top part of the line should slope toward the left and the bottom of the line slope to the right) to follow the direction of braid. Draw “X”s on both side profiles to mark the wood that will be removed during the roughing out process.