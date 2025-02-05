Woodcarving Illustrated Spring Issue, Issue #110

The Spring 2025 issue of Woodcarving Illustrated includes a variety of projects, patterns, and features, as well as interesting techniques. This issue is a part of the regular magazine subscription. It is also available from your favorite retailer or from Fox Chapel Publishing, foxchapelpublishing.com or 1-800-457-9112.
In This Issue
Feature
Tree Charmer
Carole Jean Boyd combines multiple styles in her imaginative carvings
By Dorissa Bolinski
Patterns
Comfort Hearts
Carve a pocket full of cheer with these sweet Valentines
By Charlene Lynum
Chip-Carved Cross
Intricate cuts create a reverent masterpiece
By Marty Leenhouts
Projects
Technique
Cup and Saucer
Add depth to shallow relief carvings
By Mary May
Web Extras
Free Project – Carve an infinity cross from Dennis Drazkowski and Pat Moore.
E-Newsletter – Subscribe to our online newsletter, Strop Talk, to get more carving projects!
