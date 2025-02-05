Woodcarving Illustrated Spring Issue, Issue #110

The Spring 2025 issue of Woodcarving Illustrated includes a variety of projects, patterns, and features, as well as interesting techniques. This issue is a part of the regular magazine subscription. It is also available from your favorite retailer or from Fox Chapel Publishing, foxchapelpublishing.com or 1-800-457-9112.

In This Issue

Feature

Tree Charmer Carole Jean Boyd combines multiple styles in her imaginative carvings By Dorissa Bolinski

Patterns

Comfort Hearts Carve a pocket full of cheer with these sweet Valentines By Charlene Lynum Chip-Carved Cross Intricate cuts create a reverent masterpiece By Marty Leenhouts

Projects

Folk Art Robin The early bird gets the worm with this Americana-inspired piece By Brooks Wilson Bad Hair Day Spring weather came in like a lion for this guy’s hilarious hair By Kevin Applegate Valentine Gnomes Enhance the charm of this cute couple with folksy painting By Roxana Cristean Goofy Golf Balls Hit a hole in one practicing expressions with these fun carves By Tony Harris Hidden Greenman A mysterious woodland character lurks in found wood By Alec LaCasse First Date Create a sense of movement with posture in this wistful character By Jerry McNulty Flat-Plane Viking Carve a sea-faring caricature with just a few tools By James Ray Miller Climbing Squirrel Add interest to your yard with a beginner-friendly chainsaw carving By Pawel Drozd Whimsical Mushroom Hone your symmetry skills with this one-knife project By Nikki Reese Swizzle Stick This comical wizard could use a little magic By Chris Hammack Sleek Bunny Hop to it with a smooth rabbit carving By Tom Mellott Chickadee in Acorn Nest Bring the outdoors in with a flock of tiny bird carvings By Steve Tomashek

Technique

Cup and Saucer Add depth to shallow relief carvings By Mary May

Web Extras

Free Project – Carve an infinity cross from Dennis Drazkowski and Pat Moore.

