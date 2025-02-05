Woodcarving Illustrated Spring Issue, Issue #110

Woodcarving Illustrated Spring Issue, Issue #110

by February 5, 2025

The Spring 2025 issue of Woodcarving Illustrated includes a variety of projects, patterns, and features, as well as interesting techniques. This issue is a part of the regular magazine subscription. It is also available from your favorite retailer or from Fox Chapel Publishing, foxchapelpublishing.com or 1-800-457-9112.

Scroll down for a sneak peek!

In This Issue

Feature

Tree Charmer

Carole Jean Boyd combines multiple styles in her imaginative carvings

By Dorissa Bolinski

Patterns

Comfort Hearts

Carve a pocket full of cheer with these sweet Valentines

By Charlene Lynum

Chip-Carved Cross

Intricate cuts create a reverent masterpiece

By Marty Leenhouts

Projects

Folk Art Robin

The early bird gets the worm with this Americana-inspired piece

By Brooks Wilson

Bad Hair Day

Spring weather came in like a lion for this guy’s hilarious hair

By Kevin Applegate

Valentine Gnomes

Enhance the charm of this cute couple with folksy painting

By Roxana Cristean

Goofy Golf Balls

Hit a hole in one practicing expressions with these fun carves

By Tony Harris

 

Hidden Greenman

A mysterious woodland character lurks in found wood

By Alec LaCasse

First Date

Create a sense of movement with posture in this wistful character

By Jerry McNulty

Flat-Plane Viking

Carve a sea-faring caricature with just a few tools

By James Ray Miller

Climbing Squirrel

Add interest to your yard with a beginner-friendly chainsaw carving

By Pawel Drozd

Whimsical Mushroom

Hone your symmetry skills with this one-knife project

By Nikki Reese

Swizzle Stick

This comical wizard could use a little magic

By Chris Hammack

Sleek Bunny

Hop to it with a smooth rabbit carving

By Tom Mellott

Chickadee in Acorn Nest

Bring the outdoors in with a flock of tiny bird carvings

By Steve Tomashek

Technique

Cup and Saucer

Add depth to shallow relief carvings

By Mary May

Web Extras

Free Project – Carve an infinity cross from Dennis Drazkowski and Pat Moore.

E-Newsletter – Subscribe to our online newsletter, Strop Talk, to get more carving projects!

