Woodcarving Illustrated Spring Issue, Issue #114

The Spring 2026 issue of Woodcarving Illustrated includes a variety of projects, patterns, and features, as well as interesting techniques.

Scroll Down for a Sneak Peek!

In This Issue

Technique

Chained Hearts in a Cage This impressive carving is a lesson in precision with results that are fascinating and beautiful By Joseph A. Savarese

Projects

Mountain Hare Whittle a cute flat-plane animal By James Ray Miller

Leprechaun Caricature Carve a mischievous trickster for a chance at the pot of gold By Pete Zanauskas Wizard Gnome This cheeky caricature has a few tricks up his sleeve By Bruce Ankeny Beginner Black Bear A quick whittle is fun for all carvers including those just starting out By Tom Hindes Triskelion Relief Create a Celtic symbol with just a detail knife and a few gouges By Wouter de Bruijn Daydreaming Hiker Gain a different perspective on posture with a prone character By W. Todd Martin Texas Troubadour A road-weary singer is ready for the stage By Jerry McNulty Tattoo a Spoon Blend function and ornamentation with traditional Scandinavian kolrosing By Nico De Wispelaere Easter Egg Brooch Get rolling with a fun accessory that will bring a smile to anyone’s face By Richard Embling

Patterns

Frog Noggins Funny faced peepers will keep plants company By Brian K. Doty Stormy Weather Sail away on a rainy day with a fisherman who’s exploring rough seas By Terry Moss Heart Shaped Plate Spread some love with a sentimental chip-carved design By Marty Leenhouts Baby Bigfoot and Tree Carve a little forest scene to delight a youngster or a kid at heart By Jonathan Layton Chip-Carved Ornaments Practice basic cuts with an assortment of pleasing designs By Charlene Lynum

Web Extras

Free Project– Want more spoon carving? Carve Jim Gledhill’s “Personalized Celtic Lovespoon.”

Upcoming Events– Find information on future carving shows in our Calendar of Events section.

Club Information– Discover carving clubs that are active in your area.