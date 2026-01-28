Woodcarving Illustrated Spring Issue, Issue #114

The Spring 2026 issue of Woodcarving Illustrated includes a variety of projects, patterns, and features, as well as interesting techniques. This issue is a part of the regular magazine subscription. It is also available from your favorite retailer or from Fox Chapel Publishing, foxchapelpublishing.com or 1-800-457-9112.

Scroll Down for a Sneak Peek!

In This Issue

Technique

    Chained Hearts in a Cage

    This impressive carving is a lesson in precision with                  results that are fascinating and beautiful

    By Joseph A. Savarese

Projects

    Mountain Hare

    Whittle a cute flat-plane animal

    By James Ray Miller

    Leprechaun Caricature

    Carve a mischievous trickster for a chance at the pot of        gold

    By Pete Zanauskas

    Wizard Gnome

    This cheeky caricature has a few tricks up his sleeve

    By Bruce Ankeny

    Beginner Black Bear

    A quick whittle is fun for all carvers including those just        starting out

    By Tom Hindes

    Triskelion Relief

    Create a Celtic symbol with just a detail knife and a few         gouges

    By Wouter de Bruijn

    Daydreaming Hiker

    Gain a different perspective on posture with a prone              character

    By W. Todd Martin

    Texas Troubadour

    A road-weary singer is ready for the stage

    By Jerry McNulty

    Tattoo a Spoon

    Blend function and ornamentation with traditional                Scandinavian kolrosing

    By Nico De Wispelaere

    Easter Egg Brooch

    Get rolling with a fun accessory that will bring a smile to      anyone’s face

    By Richard Embling

Patterns

    Frog Noggins

    Funny faced peepers will keep plants company

    By Brian K. Doty

    Stormy Weather

    Sail away on a rainy day with a fisherman who’s                      exploring rough seas

    By Terry Moss

    Heart Shaped Plate

    Spread some love with a sentimental chip-carved design

    By Marty Leenhouts

    Baby Bigfoot and Tree

    Carve a little forest scene to delight a youngster or a kid      at heart

    By Jonathan Layton

    Chip-Carved Ornaments

    Practice basic cuts with an assortment of pleasing                  designs

    By Charlene Lynum

Web Extras

Free Project– Want more spoon carving? Carve Jim Gledhill’s “Personalized Celtic Lovespoon.”

Upcoming Events– Find information on future carving shows in our Calendar of Events section.

Club Information– Discover carving clubs that are active in your area.

