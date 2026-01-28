Woodcarving Illustrated Spring Issue, Issue #114

The Spring 2026 issue of Woodcarving Illustrated includes a variety of projects, patterns, and features, as well as interesting techniques. This issue is a part of the regular magazine subscription. It is also available from your favorite retailer or from Fox Chapel Publishing, foxchapelpublishing.com or 1-800-457-9112.
In This Issue
Technique
Chained Hearts in a Cage
This impressive carving is a lesson in precision with results that are fascinating and beautiful
By Joseph A. Savarese
Projects
Mountain Hare
Whittle a cute flat-plane animal
By James Ray Miller
Leprechaun Caricature
Carve a mischievous trickster for a chance at the pot of gold
By Pete Zanauskas
Wizard Gnome
This cheeky caricature has a few tricks up his sleeve
By Bruce Ankeny
Beginner Black Bear
A quick whittle is fun for all carvers including those just starting out
By Tom Hindes
Triskelion Relief
Create a Celtic symbol with just a detail knife and a few gouges
By Wouter de Bruijn
Daydreaming Hiker
Gain a different perspective on posture with a prone character
By W. Todd Martin
Texas Troubadour
A road-weary singer is ready for the stage
By Jerry McNulty
Tattoo a Spoon
Blend function and ornamentation with traditional Scandinavian kolrosing
By Nico De Wispelaere
Easter Egg Brooch
Get rolling with a fun accessory that will bring a smile to anyone’s face
By Richard Embling
Patterns
Frog Noggins
Funny faced peepers will keep plants company
By Brian K. Doty
Stormy Weather
Sail away on a rainy day with a fisherman who’s exploring rough seas
By Terry Moss
Heart Shaped Plate
Spread some love with a sentimental chip-carved design
By Marty Leenhouts
Baby Bigfoot and Tree
Carve a little forest scene to delight a youngster or a kid at heart
By Jonathan Layton
Chip-Carved Ornaments
Practice basic cuts with an assortment of pleasing designs
By Charlene Lynum
