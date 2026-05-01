Woodcarving Illustrated Summer Issue, Issue #115

The Summer 2026 issue of Woodcarving Illustrated includes a variety of projects, patterns, and features, as well as interesting techniques. This issue is a part of the regular magazine subscription. It is also available from your favorite retailer or from Fox Chapel Publishing, foxchapelpublishing.com or 1-800-457-9112.
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In This Issue
Technique
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Twist Spoons
Shape and carve interesting details in kitchen utensils
By Lora S. Irish
Projects
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Giraffe Caricature
This tall fellow from the animal kingdom is a natural at basketball
By Matt Kincade
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Herring Gull
Get a taste of the shore by whittling a friendly seabird
By Wouter de Bruijn
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Ryker the Hiker
Follow the trail blazes with a fun caricature who looks at home in the forest
By Blake Lunsford
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Country Flower
Practice depth and texture with a rustic landscape relief
By Dustin Strenke
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Mood Indicator
Explore facial emotions with a funny and easy project
By Dwayne Gosnell
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Stylized Elephant
Practice carving symmetrical figures with this sweet strolling pachyderm
By Birce Keser
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Cheeky Beetroot
One knife is all it takes to carve a funny vegetable with a
silly grin
By Rick Giujusa
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Summer Gnome
Carve and paint a friendly visitor who comes bearing a vibrant bouquet
By Betty Padden
Patterns
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Scallop Shell Pendant
Make a unisex piece of jewelry for yourself or a beachcombing friend
By Slavica Popovska
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Southwest Gnome Home
This charming piece is a fine introduction to cottonwood bark and basic gouge techniques
By Robert Rangel
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Little Hot Dog
Spend an afternoon whittling this miniature frank that’s too cute to eat
By Kevin Johnson
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Sun and Pearls
Patience pays off with a chip-carved design that looks more complicated than it is
By Blandine Champagneur
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Chip Carved Frame
Preserve vacation memories with a decorative display for a souvenir tile
By Charlene Lynum
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Easy Wizard
Basic carving cuts and only one knife bring a fantasy character to life
By Johnny Layton
Web Extras
Free Project– Want more nature-inspired projects? Carve Barry McKenzie’s “Stylish Birdhouse.”
Club Information– Discover carving clubs that are active in your area.
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