Woodcarving Illustrated Summer Issue, Issue #115

Bykelly Hours

The Summer 2026 issue of Woodcarving Illustrated includes a variety of projects, patterns, and features, as well as interesting techniques. This issue is a part of the regular magazine subscription. It is also available from your favorite retailer or from Fox Chapel Publishing, foxchapelpublishing.com or 1-800-457-9112.

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In This Issue

Technique

Twist Spoons

Shape and carve interesting details in kitchen utensils

By Lora S. Irish

Projects

Giraffe Caricature

This tall fellow from the animal kingdom is a natural at basketball

By Matt Kincade

Herring Gull

Get a taste of the shore by whittling a friendly seabird

By Wouter de Bruijn

Ryker the Hiker

Follow the trail blazes with a fun caricature who looks at home in the forest

By Blake Lunsford

Country Flower

Practice depth and texture with a rustic landscape relief

By Dustin Strenke

Mood Indicator

Explore facial emotions with a funny and easy project

By Dwayne Gosnell

Stylized Elephant

Practice carving symmetrical figures with this sweet strolling pachyderm

By Birce Keser

Cheeky Beetroot

One knife is all it takes to carve a funny vegetable with a
silly grin

By Rick Giujusa

Summer Gnome

Carve and paint a friendly visitor who comes bearing a vibrant bouquet

By Betty Padden

Patterns

Scallop Shell Pendant

Make a unisex piece of jewelry for yourself or a beachcombing friend

By Slavica Popovska

Southwest Gnome Home

This charming piece is a fine introduction to cottonwood bark and basic gouge techniques

By Robert Rangel

Little Hot Dog

Spend an afternoon whittling this miniature frank that’s too cute to eat

By Kevin Johnson

Sun and Pearls

Patience pays off with a chip-carved design that looks more complicated than it is

By Blandine Champagneur

Chip Carved Frame

Preserve vacation memories with a decorative display for a souvenir tile

By Charlene Lynum

Easy Wizard

Basic carving cuts and only one knife bring a fantasy character to life

By Johnny Layton

Web Extras

Free Project– Want more nature-inspired projects? Carve Barry McKenzie’s Stylish Birdhouse.

Club Information– Discover carving clubs that are active in your area.

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