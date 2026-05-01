Woodcarving Illustrated Summer Issue, Issue #115

The Summer 2026 issue of Woodcarving Illustrated includes a variety of projects, patterns, and features, as well as interesting techniques. This issue is a part of the regular magazine subscription. It is also available from your favorite retailer or from Fox Chapel Publishing, foxchapelpublishing.com or 1-800-457-9112.

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In This Issue

Technique

Twist Spoons Shape and carve interesting details in kitchen utensils By Lora S. Irish

Projects

Giraffe Caricature This tall fellow from the animal kingdom is a natural at basketball By Matt Kincade Herring Gull Get a taste of the shore by whittling a friendly seabird By Wouter de Bruijn Ryker the Hiker Follow the trail blazes with a fun caricature who looks at home in the forest By Blake Lunsford Country Flower Practice depth and texture with a rustic landscape relief By Dustin Strenke Mood Indicator Explore facial emotions with a funny and easy project By Dwayne Gosnell Stylized Elephant Practice carving symmetrical figures with this sweet strolling pachyderm By Birce Keser Cheeky Beetroot One knife is all it takes to carve a funny vegetable with a

silly grin By Rick Giujusa Summer Gnome Carve and paint a friendly visitor who comes bearing a vibrant bouquet By Betty Padden

Patterns

Scallop Shell Pendant Make a unisex piece of jewelry for yourself or a beachcombing friend By Slavica Popovska Southwest Gnome Home This charming piece is a fine introduction to cottonwood bark and basic gouge techniques By Robert Rangel Little Hot Dog Spend an afternoon whittling this miniature frank that’s too cute to eat By Kevin Johnson Sun and Pearls Patience pays off with a chip-carved design that looks more complicated than it is By Blandine Champagneur Chip Carved Frame Preserve vacation memories with a decorative display for a souvenir tile By Charlene Lynum Easy Wizard Basic carving cuts and only one knife bring a fantasy character to life By Johnny Layton

Web Extras

Free Project– Want more nature-inspired projects? Carve Barry McKenzie’s “Stylish Birdhouse.”

Club Information– Discover carving clubs that are active in your area.