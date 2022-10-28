Chip Carved Snowflakes

Carving I like to use two knives for chip carving: a small chip carving knife for the smaller chips and internal lines and a large one for the larger chips. Note: Try to create nice, crisp lines between any two adjacent chips and maintain a consistent angle throughout the carving process. If you are having trouble with the larger chips, try cutting the center of the chip out first as practice, holding the same angle. Then go back and cut along the true pattern lines. Carve the chips. On the patterns with lines in the middle, carve the inner circle of chips first, and then carve the lines that join them. These lines need to be moderately wide, or else they will close when you apply finish and the grain expands. Use a stab knife to make the cuts on the dotted lines. Place the point of the knife on the line closest to the center, and then tilt the knife toward the outside of the pattern while stabbing it into the wood. If you don’t have a stab knife, just leave the dotted lines out. Look it over carefully before making your first cut on the inner section. Once all the patterns are carved, cut the designs out on a scroll saw. Sand away any fuzzies on the bottom of the cutouts with 220-grit sandpaper. Then remove the patterns. If you glued the patterns on, use mineral spirits to remove the paper. If you traced them or used a heat transfer tool, make sure to remove any remaining lines.