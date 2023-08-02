Woodcarving Illustrated Fall 2023, Issue #104

The Fall 2023 issue of Woodcarving Illustrated includes a variety of projects, patterns, and features, as well as interesting techniques. This issue is a part of the regular magazine subscription. It is also available from your favorite retailer or from Fox Chapel Publishing, foxchapelpublishing.com or 1-800-457-9112.
In This Issue
Feature
Taking Your Painting to the Next Level
Follow these pro tips to make the coloring process ten times better
By Betty Padden and Staff of Woodcarving Illustrated
Techniques
Oakleaf Green Lady
Create a striking female face from cottonwood bark
By Kathryn Overcash
Midnight Pumpkin Relief
Carve and paint this showstopping harvest moon scene
By Betty Padden
Projects
The Courting Couple
Make an affectionate flat-plane duo with just one knife
By Charles Banks
Flying Blob Monster
Transform a log into a funny figure from outer space
By Edgar Shrum
Flat-Plane Koala
Carve this cute little critter from Down Under
By James Miller
Pilgrim Turkey
This caricature is on a journey to become part of your harvest décor
By Matt Kincade
Easy Pumpkins
This little gourd is a one-knife wonder
By Nikki Reese
Man of the Woods
Carve a classic gnome that’s sure to make you smile
By Miroslaw Czeladka
Bark Fairy Door
Welcome some sprites to your garden with this little fantasy relief
By Adria Laycraft
Extreme Ball-in-a-Cage
Take this classic whimsey to the next level
By Bob Kozakiewicz
Strainer Spoon
Elevate a cooked meal with this stylish hardwood utensil
By Brad Tremblay
Stylized Scarecrow
Practice combining individual pieces in this colorful assembly
By Parn Aniwat
Patterns
A Solve-All for “Tool Sprawl”
Make a basic caddy to hold your carving tools
By Casey Foster
Autumn Trees
These little carves are bursting with fall color
By David Young
Chip Carved Toothpick Holder
Two styles of vessel keep small items organized
By Charlene Lynum
Carved Owl Relief
This high-contrast ornament is a perfect way to test your painting chops
By Jill Motovidlak
Web Extras
Free Project Create a cute but spooky trick-or-treating ghost from Tom Mellott.Click Here for Ghost Trick-or-Treater Project
Bonus Carve Want more pumpkins? Carve a whimsical stack of them by Kevin Johnson.Click Here for Easy Stacked Pumpkins Project
Extreme Pumpkin Carving Did you know about the annual underwater carving competition in the Florida Keys? Learn more on our site!Click Here for Underwater Pumpkin Carving Feature
Show Notes Read a recap of the 2023 Wonders in Wood Show, complete with gallery.Click Here for 2023 Millersville Carving Show Feature
