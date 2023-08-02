Woodcarving Illustrated Fall 2023, Issue #104

The Fall 2023 issue of Woodcarving Illustrated includes a variety of projects, patterns, and features, as well as interesting techniques. This issue is a part of the regular magazine subscription. It is also available from your favorite retailer or from Fox Chapel Publishing, foxchapelpublishing.com or 1-800-457-9112.

Scroll down for a sneak peek!

In This Issue

Feature

Taking Your Painting to the Next Level

Follow these pro tips to make the coloring process ten times better

By Betty Padden and Staff of  Woodcarving Illustrated

Techniques

Oakleaf Green Lady

Create a striking female face from cottonwood bark

By Kathryn Overcash

Midnight Pumpkin Relief

Carve and paint this showstopping harvest moon scene

By Betty Padden

Projects

The Courting Couple

Make an affectionate flat-plane duo with just one knife

By Charles Banks

Flying Blob Monster

Transform a log into a funny figure from outer space

By Edgar Shrum

Flat-Plane Koala

Carve this cute little critter from Down Under

By James Miller

Pilgrim Turkey

This caricature is on a journey to become part of your harvest décor

By Matt Kincade

Easy Pumpkins

This little gourd is a one-knife wonder

By Nikki Reese
 

Man of the Woods

Carve a classic gnome that’s sure to make you smile

By Miroslaw Czeladka

Bark Fairy Door

Welcome some sprites to your garden with this little fantasy relief

By Adria Laycraft

Extreme Ball-in-a-Cage

Take this classic whimsey to the next level

By Bob Kozakiewicz

Strainer Spoon

Elevate a cooked meal with this stylish hardwood utensil

By Brad Tremblay

Stylized Scarecrow

Practice combining individual pieces in this colorful assembly

By Parn Aniwat

Patterns

A Solve-All for “Tool Sprawl”

Make a basic caddy to hold your carving tools

By Casey Foster

Autumn Trees

These little carves are bursting with fall color

By David Young

Chip Carved Toothpick Holder

Two styles of vessel keep small items organized

By Charlene Lynum

Carved Owl Relief

This high-contrast ornament is a perfect way to test your painting chops

By Jill Motovidlak

Web Extras

Free Project  Create a cute but spooky trick-or-treating ghost from Tom Mellott.

Click Here for Ghost Trick-or-Treater Project

Bonus Carve  Want more pumpkins? Carve a whimsical stack of them by Kevin Johnson.

Click Here for Easy Stacked Pumpkins Project

Extreme Pumpkin Carving  Did you know about the annual underwater carving competition in the Florida Keys? Learn more on our site!

Click Here for Underwater Pumpkin Carving Feature

Show Notes  Read a recap of the 2023 Wonders in Wood Show, complete with gallery.

Click Here for 2023 Millersville Carving Show Feature

