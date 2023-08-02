Woodcarving Illustrated Fall 2023, Issue #104

The Fall 2023 issue of Woodcarving Illustrated includes a variety of projects, patterns, and features, as well as interesting techniques. This issue is a part of the regular magazine subscription. It is also available from your favorite retailer or from Fox Chapel Publishing, foxchapelpublishing.com or 1-800-457-9112.

Scroll down for a sneak peek!

Purchase the Issue Print Magazine Subscription Digital Magazine Subscription

In This Issue

Feature

Taking Your Painting to the Next Level Follow these pro tips to make the coloring process ten times better By Betty Padden and Staff of Woodcarving Illustrated

Techniques

Oakleaf Green Lady Create a striking female face from cottonwood bark By Kathryn Overcash Midnight Pumpkin Relief Carve and paint this showstopping harvest moon scene By Betty Padden

Projects

The Courting Couple Make an affectionate flat-plane duo with just one knife By Charles Banks Flying Blob Monster Transform a log into a funny figure from outer space By Edgar Shrum Flat-Plane Koala Carve this cute little critter from Down Under By James Miller Pilgrim Turkey This caricature is on a journey to become part of your harvest décor By Matt Kincade Easy Pumpkins This little gourd is a one-knife wonder By Nikki Reese Man of the Woods Carve a classic gnome that’s sure to make you smile By Miroslaw Czeladka Bark Fairy Door Welcome some sprites to your garden with this little fantasy relief By Adria Laycraft Extreme Ball-in-a-Cage Take this classic whimsey to the next level By Bob Kozakiewicz Strainer Spoon Elevate a cooked meal with this stylish hardwood utensil By Brad Tremblay Stylized Scarecrow Practice combining individual pieces in this colorful assembly By Parn Aniwat

Patterns

A Solve-All for “Tool Sprawl” Make a basic caddy to hold your carving tools By Casey Foster Autumn Trees These little carves are bursting with fall color By David Young Chip Carved Toothpick Holder Two styles of vessel keep small items organized By Charlene Lynum Carved Owl Relief This high-contrast ornament is a perfect way to test your painting chops By Jill Motovidlak

Web Extras

Free Project Create a cute but spooky trick-or-treating ghost from Tom Mellott.

Click Here for Ghost Trick-or-Treater Project

Bonus Carve Want more pumpkins? Carve a whimsical stack of them by Kevin Johnson.

Click Here for Easy Stacked Pumpkins Project

Extreme Pumpkin Carving Did you know about the annual underwater carving competition in the Florida Keys? Learn more on our site!

Click Here for Underwater Pumpkin Carving Feature

Show Notes Read a recap of the 2023 Wonders in Wood Show, complete with gallery.

Click Here for 2023 Millersville Carving Show Feature