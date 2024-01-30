Heart-Shaped Bottle Stopper

Carving the Heart Use a 3/8″ (10mm)-dia. drill bit to drill a 5/8″ (16mm)-deep hole in the bottom of the blank. Then, transfer the pattern to the wood and use a scroll or coping saw to cut the outline. Use the tip of a bench knife to make stop cuts along the lines that separate the hearts, both front and back. Notice that the bottom heart is both larger and thicker than the two hearts above it. Starting with the smallest heart, use the bench knife to round and shape the edges of the heart and then carve away wood along the sides down to the stop cut. Repeat for the middle and then bottom hearts.