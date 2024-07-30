A Happy Accident

Family heirlooms aren’t Richard’s only source for materials; often, the perfect pieces turn up in unlikely places. “I find things everywhere, from beaches and antique shops to my own firewood pile,” he said. In 1992, Richard volunteered to help carve architectural embellishments for a new community center in his hometown of Shawnigan Lake, a village on Vancouver Island, B.C. Even though he had no previous carving experience, Richard was all too eager to be taken under the wing of the late George Norris, who specialized in traditional European chip carving. “George organized the project for the center, and I was so lucky to learn woodcarving from a master carver like him,” he said.