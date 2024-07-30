Richard Shaw uses mixed media elements to create one-of-a-kind sculptures
By Kelly Umenhofer
While hunting down materials for his next carving, Richard Shaw came across one of his childhood toys—an old metal steam engine. After taking the train apart, Richard decided to repurpose the steel pieces into fins, gills, an eye, and a mouth for what would soon become a yellow cedar salmon.
Richard soon became hooked on woodcarving and started making designs of his own. One day, a finished bird sculpture developed a deep split after being left out in the sun. Instead of discarding it, Richard covered the crack with metal feathers. “It was a happy accident in hindsight,” he said.
Richard adds intricate chip carving designs to his projects.
Once his metal-and-wood hybrid bird materialized, Richard’s imagination took flight. He began modifying other elements by experimenting with chip carving, stains, and inks. Richard also tried to challenge himself by creating designs based on the forests and animals that surround his island home, sometimes adding exaggerated features like teeth, colorful eyes, and mythical armor.
Richard uses whatever he can get his hands on to turn the ideas in his head into reality. “With each bit of scrap metal and wood, I get to craft new artifacts from old ones and pay tribute to the creatures that inspired them,” he said.
To see more of Richard’s work, visit @bastard_file on Instagram.
Salmon made out of yellow cedar and repurposed metal bits.
