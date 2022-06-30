Woodcarving Illustrated Summer 2022, Issue #99

The Summer 2022 issue of Woodcarving Illustrated includes a variety of projects, patterns, and features, as well as interesting techniques. This issue is a part of the regular magazine subscription. It is also available from your favorite retailer or from Fox Chapel Publishing, foxchapelpublishing.com or 1-800-457-9112.

In This Issue

Features

 

Schaaf’s New Tool Sets

Take your pick from three sets of hard-working hand tools that really hold an edge

By Lora S. Irish and Staff of Woodcarving Illustrated
 

Razaire Mini X60 Smoke Extractor

Unit keeps your lungs safe and your pyrography workspace clear of smoke

By Michele Parsons
 

Lifelong Student

From BAND-AID®s to the CCA, caricature carver Dwayne Gosnell reflects on his carving journey

By Hannah Carroll

Techniques

 

Carving a Flat-Plane Character 

This Nordic-inspired piece is a study in creating dynamism with a single knife

By Charles Banks

Magnolia Blossoms

Learn to create realism and drama in this deep relief carving

By Rosanna Coyne

Projects

 

Carving a Common Kingfisher

Create the base for this bird with a real twig

By Wouter de Bruijn 
 

Tiny Carved Gnomes

Complete this simple, customizable figure in one sitting—and then make a whole army of them!

By David Young 
 

Happy-Go-Lucky Turtle

Roll into summer with this little reptile

By Ken Kuhar 
 

Carving a Flower Barrette 

This relief carved accent holds a lot of hair

By Ivan Govaerts 

Five-Point Whimsey 

Whittle a double star in just five working steps

By Garth Burgon 
 

Stylized Whale

Carve this languid leviathan with just a few simple details

By Parn Aniwat 
 

Classic Rosette Relief 

Hone your carving skills on this traditional Tudor-style relief

By Lucy Fox 
 

Mini Detective 

Take a bite out of crime with this small but powerful carve

By Karen Scalin 
 

Scuttling Crab

This sweet crustacean will make you want to don your flip-flops and retreat to the beach

By Evgeny Vilkov
 

Snorkeling Gnome

Channel beachy vibes with this vacation-ready caricature

By Matt Kincade

Patterns

 

Mr. Vacation 

This advanced carve is a one-way trip to paradise

By Wayne Laramore
 

The Dynamic Trio 

Woodburn a charming farm scene using just one tip

By Don Stephenson
 

Old-World Plaque

Clean chip carved lines and a quilt-like pattern give the perfect balance of classic and modern

By Jan Jenson

