Power Carving Manual 2023 Volume 5

Getting Started
Power Carving Basics
Getting started power carving? Here are a few main things to consider
By Staff of Woodcarving Illustrated
Selecting the Right Power Carving Equipment
Follow these wisdoms to build your dream kit
By Dave Hamilton, Jack Kochan, Frank Russell, and Chuck Solomon
Choosing Power Carving Bits
Make smart purchases with a basic understanding of the cutters available
By Dave Hamilton and Chuck Solomon
Tools for Removing Wood Quickly
We test-drive the hardiest “toys” on the market
By Staff of Woodcarving Illustrated
Introduction to Reciprocating Carvers
Blend an edged-tool texture with the speed of a power carver
By Staff of Woodcarving Illustrated
Power Carving Safety
Anticipate potential dangers for a safer shop experience
By Dave Hamilton, Jack Kochan, Frank Russell, and Chuck Solomon
Dust Collection Roundup
Consider these options for keeping your woodshop—and lungs—free of dust
By Jon Deck
Cleaning and Maintaining Bits
Prolong the life of burrs with these quick hacks
By Frank Russell
Woodburning Tips
Learn why pyrography is a key skill to add to your arsenal
By Staff of Woodcarving Illustrated
Airbrushing on the Cheap
You could have two-thirds of an airbrush setup hiding in your workshop!
By Jon Deck
Micromotors: A Master Class
Get your hands on some tips and techniques for micromotor power carving
By Kristin LeVier
Projects
Carolina Wren
Carve a bird so lifelike it’ll make you do a double take
By B. David Duncan
Smoking Garden Gnome
This spunky character comes with a pipe and a whole lot of personality
By Edgar Shrum
Crescent Moon Wand
Make a little magic for the fantasy fan in your life
By Tamara Seevers
Three-Point Ribbon
Create a classic wooden whimsy with just a rotary tool and a knife
By Garth Burgon
Hardwood Mouse
Transform colorful scraps into a cute little rodent on a bed of leaves
By Paul Purnell
Ice Skate Ornament
Add an unexpected embellishment to an easy holiday ornament
By Keoma McCaffrey
Tiny T. Rex
This king of lizards will be a hit with dino lovers of all ages
By Brian Altison
Realistic Bear Head
Make this handsome beast without endless hours of fur texturing
By Lori Andrews
Carving the Female Face
Master the technique of sculpting a human portrait
By Chris Howard
Power-Carved Pirate Ship
Indulge your inner pirate by making a miniature Jolly Roger
By Benjamin Tyler
Realistic Tropical Fish
Hone your fish-carving skills on a vibrant reef dweller
By James Spencer
Golden Eagle Walking Stick
Dress up a functional cane with this glorious raptor
By Paul Purnell
Autumn Jewelry
Sculpt a lovely array of wearable acorns and leaves
By Keoma McCaffrey
Making a Rustic Measuring Cup
Power carve a kitchen staple from salvaged wood
By David Drake
Rolling Pin Santa
Use a reciprocating carver to give old utensils a new face
By Randy George
Great Horned Owl
Let the chips fly where they may with this striking
By Michael Robinson
Web Extras
Free Project Create an adorable baby chickadee from Butch Clark.
Bonus Reviews Discover more power carving tools with our online product reviews for Foredom® and MakerX® tools.
