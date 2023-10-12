Meet Woodcarving Illustrated at Conawago Carvers 2023!

Here’s your chance to meet the folks behind Woodcarving Illustrated magazine and get to attend fantastic woodcarving demos, see amazing work by other carvers and more. We will be at the 31st Annual Woodcarving and Art Show & Sale, hosted by Conawago Carvers Club in East Berlin, PA. (It’s located halfway between Harrisburg PA and Baltimore MD). Our editors and staff will be there throughout the weekend. Come meet us, see some of the actual carvings from the pages of Woodcarving Illustrated and show us your own carvings. We want to meet you!

When : October 28 & 29, 2023; 9 am – 4 pm each day

Where : East Berlin Community Center, 405 North Ave, East Berlin, PA 17316. (Google Maps link

Admission: $5 adults, children 12 & under-free. Veterans and Active Duty Military admitted free.