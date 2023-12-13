Happy Santa

Painting This Santa has a very simple palette. The cheek color is enhanced using powdered pastels lightly applied with a soft-bristle brush. Don’t flip the brush or it will contaminate the surrounding mustache. FACE: medium flesh with shading flesh applied in the shadowed areas. Santa red is washed over the cheeks. EYES: uniform blue, lamp black pupil with white highlight. BEARD & HAIR: antique white with snow white drybrushed across higher ridges. UNDERGARMENT & BANDS: Paynes grey with lamp black band. COAT: Napa red with lamp black shading. FUR TRIM: buttermilk with white drybrushed across high spots. BELT & MITTENS: lamp black with copper accent lines. FINISH: If you use any powdered pastels for cheek colors, blow any loose powder off before sealing with acrylic matte spray. This piece is antiqued using Indian Sand Trewax Floor Paste Wax applied with an old soft toothbrush. Immediately use Clear Trewax Paste Wax to pull off the excess Indian Sand. You may work back and forth using the two waxes, until you are satisfied with the effect. Allow the wax to set about three minutes; then buff with a soft brush or an old soft tee shirt.