The 2023 Great Santa Carve-Off Winners

Congratulations to the WINNERS of the Great Santa Carve Off Contest, and thanks to those who shared their festive creativity with us. The staff of Woodcarving Illustrated would also like to send a BIG THANKS the generous sponsors for their donations of prizes for our five talented winners.

1st Place: Alex Joiner



2nd Place: Walter Imfeld 3rd Place: Dave Deming

4th Place: Lee Simpkins 5th Place: Mary Beth Blair

Editor’s Picks: Bradley Gusloff and Jim Willis Bradley Gusloff Jim Willis