The 2023 Great Santa Carve-Off Winners

Congratulations to the WINNERS of the Great Santa Carve Off Contest, and thanks to those who shared their festive creativity with us. The staff of Woodcarving Illustrated would also like to send a BIG THANKS the generous sponsors for their donations of prizes for our five talented winners.
1st Place: Alex Joiner
2nd Place: Walter Imfeld
3rd Place: Dave Deming
4th Place: Lee Simpkins
5th Place: Mary Beth Blair
Editor’s Picks: Bradley Gusloff and Jim Willis
Bradley Gusloff Jim Willis
Please be sure to support our sponsors for their generosity!
Flexcut Saburrtooth Badger State Blades
Chipping Away Stadlander Woodcarvings
