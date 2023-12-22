The 2023 Great Santa Carve-Off Winners

Contests / Holiday Carving

by December 22, 2023

Congratulations to the WINNERS of the Great Santa Carve Off Contest, and thanks to those who shared their festive creativity with us. The staff of Woodcarving Illustrated would also like to send a BIG THANKS the generous sponsors for their donations of prizes for our five talented winners.

1st Place: Alex Joiner

 

2nd Place: Walter Imfeld

3rd Place: Dave Deming

 

4th Place: Lee Simpkins

5th Place: Mary Beth Blair

 

 

Editor’s Picks: Bradley Gusloff and Jim Willis
    

Bradley Gusloff                                         Jim Willis

 

 

Please be sure to support our sponsors for their generosity!

Flexcut                                        Saburrtooth                              Badger State Blades

                      

Chipping Away                                          Stadlander Woodcarvings

                            

 

