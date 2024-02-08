Woodcarving Illustrated Spring 2024, Issue #106

Current Issue / Spring Carving

Woodcarving Illustrated Spring 2024, Issue #106

by February 8, 2024

The Spring 2024 issue of Woodcarving Illustrated includes a variety of projects, patterns, and features, as well as interesting techniques. This issue is a part of the regular magazine subscription. It is also available from your favorite retailer or from Fox Chapel Publishing, foxchapelpublishing.com or 1-800-457-9112.

Scroll down for a sneak peek!

Purchase the Issue  Print Magazine Subscription Digital Magazine Subscription

In This Issue

Features

Magic Touch

Cecilia Schiller’s entertaining automata encourage interaction

By Dorissa Bolinski

Patterns

Stylish Leprechaun Caricature

Practice adding accessories with this swaggering man-about-town

By Mehmet Berat Tas

Buckle Up!

Fun and wearable carving might encourage some fish stories

By Bob Kozakiewicz

Chip Carved Bracelet

Easy bangle makes an impressive statement piece

By Charlene Lynum

It’s Elementary!

Solve the riddle of capturing a caricature’s essence with this ode to Sherlock Holmes

By Kevin Applegate

Butterfly and Flower Pyrography

A clever coloring technique gives life to this organic wood burning

By Shannon Lyon

Desk Clock

Set aside some time to chip carve this striking office accessory

By Marty Leenhouts

Realistic Walleye

Whopping trophy is a fisherman’s dream

By Charles Weiss

Caricature-Chef Bottle Stopper

Add some joie de vivre to your dinners with this quick and fun carve

By W. Todd Martin

Projects

Interlocking Heart Relief

Surprise your one-and-only with a piece of Celtic-inspired wall art

By Lisa Laughy

Carving a Leaf Spoon

Finish this nature-inspired utensil with milk paint accents

By Elizabeth Weber

Stylized Shorebird

Smooth avian project puts the “sand” in “sanderling”

By Wouter de Bruijn

Power-Carved Bullfrog

Sculpt a full-size pond dweller so lifelike, you’ll expect him to ribbit

By B. David Duncan

Balancing Stones

Find your Zen with this easy branch whittling project

By L. P. Parslow

My Cat Pearl

This cute calico caricature is ready to pounce

By Floyd Rhadigan

Flying Dragon

Flat-plane carving style lends a scaly look to this beast of lore

By Dave Atkin

Easy Gnome

Build your confidence with a simple face you don’t have to paint

By Birce Keser

Soap Rabbit

Quickly carve a nest of bunnies to brighten any bathroom

By Makiko Sone

Techniques

Power-Carved Eagle Log

Different colors of wood from the same log make this bird of prey soar

By Jordy Johnson

Making a Hook Knife

Treat your spoon projects to a handmade tool that’s inexpensive to construct

By Doug Stowe

Alphabetical Arboretum Woodcut

From A to Z, these leaves make an attractive handmade print

By Beth Lewis

Web Extras

Free Project – Carve a rose relief for that special someone in your life. Pattern by Joseph A. Savarese.

Click Here for Rose Relief Project

Bonus Patterns – Want more chip carving? Find Jan Jenson’s stylish earring project, plus 12 patterns.

Click Here for Chip Carved Earrings Project

E-Newsletter – Subscribe to our online newsletter, Strop Talk, to get more carving projects!

Click Here Strop Talk Projects

Get the Spring 2024 Issue

Purchase the Issue

For more articles like this, subscribe to Woodcarving Illustrated magazine.

Magazine Subscription
Plus! Get digital mini magazines in your e-mail between printed issues.

Related posts:

Woodcarving Illustrated Spring 2023, Issue #102 Woodcarving Illustrated Spring 2022, Issue #98 Woodcarving Illustrated Winter 2022, Issue #101 Woodcarving Illustrated Summer 2021, Issue #95
Tags: / / / / / / / / / / / / / / / / / / / / / / / / / / / / / / / / / / / / / /
Author:

Comments are closed.