Woodcarving Illustrated Spring 2024, Issue #106

In This Issue
Features
Magic Touch
Cecilia Schiller’s entertaining automata encourage interaction
By Dorissa Bolinski
Patterns
Stylish Leprechaun Caricature
Practice adding accessories with this swaggering man-about-town
By Mehmet Berat Tas
Buckle Up!
Fun and wearable carving might encourage some fish stories
By Bob Kozakiewicz
Chip Carved Bracelet
Easy bangle makes an impressive statement piece
By Charlene Lynum
It’s Elementary!
Solve the riddle of capturing a caricature’s essence with this ode to Sherlock Holmes
By Kevin Applegate
Butterfly and Flower Pyrography
A clever coloring technique gives life to this organic wood burning
By Shannon Lyon
Desk Clock
Set aside some time to chip carve this striking office accessory
By Marty Leenhouts
Realistic Walleye
Whopping trophy is a fisherman’s dream
By Charles Weiss
Caricature-Chef Bottle Stopper
Add some joie de vivre to your dinners with this quick and fun carve
By W. Todd Martin
Projects
Interlocking Heart Relief
Surprise your one-and-only with a piece of Celtic-inspired wall art
By Lisa Laughy
Carving a Leaf Spoon
Finish this nature-inspired utensil with milk paint accents
By Elizabeth Weber
Stylized Shorebird
Smooth avian project puts the “sand” in “sanderling”
By Wouter de Bruijn
Power-Carved Bullfrog
Sculpt a full-size pond dweller so lifelike, you’ll expect him to ribbit
By B. David Duncan
Balancing Stones
Find your Zen with this easy branch whittling project
By L. P. Parslow
My Cat Pearl
This cute calico caricature is ready to pounce
By Floyd Rhadigan
Flying Dragon
Flat-plane carving style lends a scaly look to this beast of lore
By Dave Atkin
Easy Gnome
Build your confidence with a simple face you don’t have to paint
By Birce Keser
Soap Rabbit
Quickly carve a nest of bunnies to brighten any bathroom
By Makiko Sone
Techniques
Power-Carved Eagle Log
Different colors of wood from the same log make this bird of prey soar
By Jordy Johnson
Making a Hook Knife
Treat your spoon projects to a handmade tool that’s inexpensive to construct
By Doug Stowe
Alphabetical Arboretum Woodcut
From A to Z, these leaves make an attractive handmade print
By Beth Lewis
Web Extras
