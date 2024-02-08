Woodcarving Illustrated Spring 2024, Issue #106

The Spring 2024 issue of Woodcarving Illustrated includes a variety of projects, patterns, and features, as well as interesting techniques. This issue is a part of the regular magazine subscription. It is also available from your favorite retailer or from Fox Chapel Publishing, foxchapelpublishing.com or 1-800-457-9112.

Scroll down for a sneak peek!

Purchase the Issue Print Magazine Subscription Digital Magazine Subscription

In This Issue

Features

Magic Touch Cecilia Schiller’s entertaining automata encourage interaction

By Dorissa Bolinski

Patterns

Stylish Leprechaun Caricature Practice adding accessories with this swaggering man-about-town By Mehmet Berat Tas Buckle Up! Fun and wearable carving might encourage some fish stories By Bob Kozakiewicz Chip Carved Bracelet Easy bangle makes an impressive statement piece By Charlene Lynum It’s Elementary! Solve the riddle of capturing a caricature’s essence with this ode to Sherlock Holmes By Kevin Applegate Butterfly and Flower Pyrography A clever coloring technique gives life to this organic wood burning By Shannon Lyon Desk Clock Set aside some time to chip carve this striking office accessory By Marty Leenhouts Realistic Walleye Whopping trophy is a fisherman’s dream By Charles Weiss Caricature-Chef Bottle Stopper Add some joie de vivre to your dinners with this quick and fun carve By W. Todd Martin

Projects

Interlocking Heart Relief Surprise your one-and-only with a piece of Celtic-inspired wall art By Lisa Laughy Carving a Leaf Spoon Finish this nature-inspired utensil with milk paint accents By Elizabeth Weber Stylized Shorebird Smooth avian project puts the “sand” in “sanderling” By Wouter de Bruijn Power-Carved Bullfrog Sculpt a full-size pond dweller so lifelike, you’ll expect him to ribbit By B. David Duncan Balancing Stones Find your Zen with this easy branch whittling project By L. P. Parslow My Cat Pearl This cute calico caricature is ready to pounce By Floyd Rhadigan Flying Dragon Flat-plane carving style lends a scaly look to this beast of lore By Dave Atkin Easy Gnome Build your confidence with a simple face you don’t have to paint

By Birce Keser Soap Rabbit Quickly carve a nest of bunnies to brighten any bathroom By Makiko Sone

Techniques

Power-Carved Eagle Log Different colors of wood from the same log make this bird of prey soar By Jordy Johnson Making a Hook Knife Treat your spoon projects to a handmade tool that’s inexpensive to construct By Doug Stowe Alphabetical Arboretum Woodcut From A to Z, these leaves make an attractive handmade print By Beth Lewis

Web Extras

Free Project – Carve a rose relief for that special someone in your life. Pattern by Joseph A. Savarese.

Click Here for Rose Relief Project

Bonus Patterns – Want more chip carving? Find Jan Jenson’s stylish earring project, plus 12 patterns.

Click Here for Chip Carved Earrings Project

E-Newsletter – Subscribe to our online newsletter, Strop Talk, to get more carving projects!

Click Here Strop Talk Projects