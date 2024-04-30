Woodcarving Illustrated Summer 2024, Issue #107

The Summer 2024 issue of Woodcarving Illustrated includes a variety of projects, patterns, and features, as well as interesting techniques. This issue is a part of the regular magazine subscription. It is also available from your favorite retailer or from Fox Chapel Publishing, foxchapelpublishing.com or 1-800-457-9112.

Scroll down for a sneak peek!

Purchase the Issue Print Magazine Subscription Digital Magazine Subscription

In This Issue

Features

Creating a Simple Carving Station Easily secure your project for two-handed carving By Alec LaCasse The Carver Behind Buffalo Fluffalo Meet Erin Kraan, the woodcarver who illustrated a bestselling children’s book By the Staff of Woodcarving Illustrated The Blind Woodsman For John Furniss, woodworking is more than just a hobby—it’s a lifeline By Kaylee Schofield

Projects

Uncle Ham the Patriotic Piggy Spangle this simple caricature with stars and stripes to celebrate the 4th By Pete Zanauskas Stylized Badger Two-toned paint blending brings out the beast in this little den dweller By Wouter de Bruijn Celtic Knot Gourd Metallic pigment over dark paint creates an illusion of antiquity for this folkloric vessel By Jenn Avery Soup Spoon Satisfy your craving for the perfect carving challenge By Emmet Van Driesche Squirrel Monkey Carve, sand, and paint a whimsical creature straight out of the jungle By Steve Tomashek Uncle Sam Bottle Stopper Welcome the summer holidays to your table with this expressive American standby By W. Todd Martin

Patterns

Tater’s Last Pitch Hit it out of the park with this expressive, active, and highly detailed ballplayer By Wayne Laramore Floral Plates Up your chip carving game with these breezy botanical designs By Charlene Lynum Little Dustpan Caricature Practice adding funny details and expressions with this easy project By Ken Kuhar Blue-Footed Booby This comical, dancing marine bird is sure to elicit some grins By Tom Mellott Angling for Fun Reel in the perfect catch with this happy caricature fisherman By Jim Hiser Chip Carved Soap Dispenser Disguise a plain, utilitarian item with an attractive outer casing By Marty Leenhouts Chillin’ Penguin! Carve an unlikely beachgoer with a host of fun accessories By Eric Owens Barn and Silo Pyrography Woodburn a cozy yet challenging farm scene full of shadows and textures By Carol Wallace

Techniques

Carving a Sailboat in Shallow Relief Practice adding depth, texture, and character to a simple nautical scene By Dustin Strenke Nautical Birch Box A secret lies beneath the waves of this charming sea-themed cannister By L. P. Parslow

Free Project – Create a sleepy owl caricature from James Miller.

Click Here for Sleepy Owl Project

Extra Design – Discover an extra pyrography pattern of a house and barn from Carol Wallace.

Click Here for Bonus House and Barn Design

Bonus Instructions – Find extended instructions online for Jim Hiser’s “Angling for Fun.”

Click Here for Extended Fisherman Instructions