Woodcarving Illustrated Summer 2024, Issue #107

The Summer 2024 issue of Woodcarving Illustrated includes a variety of projects, patterns, and features, as well as interesting techniques. This issue is a part of the regular magazine subscription. It is also available from your favorite retailer or from Fox Chapel Publishing, foxchapelpublishing.com or 1-800-457-9112.
Scroll down for a sneak peek!
Purchase the Issue Print Magazine Subscription Digital Magazine Subscription
In This Issue
Features
|
|
Creating a Simple Carving Station
Easily secure your project for two-handed carving
By Alec LaCasse
|
|
The Carver Behind Buffalo Fluffalo
Meet Erin Kraan, the woodcarver who illustrated a bestselling children’s book
By the Staff of Woodcarving Illustrated
|
|
The Blind Woodsman
For John Furniss, woodworking is more than just a hobby—it’s a lifeline
By Kaylee Schofield
Projects
|
|
Uncle Ham the Patriotic Piggy
Spangle this simple caricature with stars and stripes to celebrate the 4th
By Pete Zanauskas
|
|
Stylized Badger
Two-toned paint blending brings out the beast in this little den dweller
By Wouter de Bruijn
|
|
Celtic Knot Gourd
Metallic pigment over dark paint creates an illusion of antiquity for this folkloric vessel
By Jenn Avery
|
|
Soup Spoon
Satisfy your craving for the perfect carving challenge
By Emmet Van Driesche
|
|
Squirrel Monkey
Carve, sand, and paint a whimsical creature straight out of the jungle
By Steve Tomashek
|
|
Uncle Sam Bottle Stopper
Welcome the summer holidays to your table with this expressive American standby
By W. Todd Martin
Patterns
|
|
Tater’s Last Pitch
Hit it out of the park with this expressive, active, and highly detailed ballplayer
By Wayne Laramore
|
|
Floral Plates
Up your chip carving game with these breezy botanical designs
By Charlene Lynum
|
|
Little Dustpan Caricature
Practice adding funny details and expressions with this easy project
By Ken Kuhar
|
|
Blue-Footed Booby
This comical, dancing marine bird is sure to elicit some grins
By Tom Mellott
|
|
Angling for Fun
Reel in the perfect catch with this happy caricature fisherman
By Jim Hiser
|
|
Chip Carved Soap Dispenser
Disguise a plain, utilitarian item with an attractive outer casing
By Marty Leenhouts
|
|
Chillin’ Penguin!
Carve an unlikely beachgoer with a host of fun accessories
By Eric Owens
|
|
Barn and Silo Pyrography
Woodburn a cozy yet challenging farm scene full of shadows and textures
By Carol Wallace
Techniques
|
|
Carving a Sailboat in Shallow Relief
Practice adding depth, texture, and character to a simple nautical scene
By Dustin Strenke
|
|
Nautical Birch Box
A secret lies beneath the waves of this charming sea-themed cannister
By L. P. Parslow
Free Project – Create a sleepy owl caricature from James Miller.
Click Here for Sleepy Owl Project
Extra Design – Discover an extra pyrography pattern of a house and barn from Carol Wallace.
Click Here for Bonus House and Barn Design
Bonus Instructions – Find extended instructions online for Jim Hiser’s “Angling for Fun.”
Click Here for Extended Fisherman Instructions